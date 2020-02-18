Editorial: Unclog septic-to-sewer path

Too many Lowcountry waterfront homeowners and businesses flush toilets into septic tanks in spots where they could hook into sewers, and water quality in our tidal creeks suffers because of it. Bacteria levels in Shem, James Island and Ellis creeks, for instance, regularly test above state standards for human contact.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with septic systems, more than a million of which treat an estimated 40% of the sewage produced statewide, but they’re usually not well-suited for sandy-soiled waterfront properties and require regular maintenance to function as intended. And while the state already requires property owners with malfunctioning septic tanks to tap into available sewers, there’s no state entity that regularly inspects them to see if they’re working properly.

So this past fall we welcomed — with some reservations — a Charleston County Council ordinance meant to get more residents to hook into sewers. The ordinance, however, put some municipalities at odds with the county because it barred utilities from requiring would-be sewer customers to annex into associated municipalities.

Right off the bat, Mount Pleasant officials said they wouldn’t go along with the plan, which was crafted primarily to enable about three dozen more property owners in the unincorporated Snowden community to tap into the town’s sewer system.

That’s a thorny subject because Snowden is an old freedman’s settlement whose residents want to preserve its heritage and perhaps rightly fear annexation into Mount Pleasant, which would then have jurisdiction over development. The town should be sensitive to their concerns, but also it’s understandable that for the sake of good, consistent governance, Mount Pleasant would like to eliminate its unincorporated “doughnut holes.”

Those differences need to be sorted out, perhaps with a separate legal agreement that requires annexation but limits the town’s authority over development in the community, because the county ordinance, passed Sept. 19, gave residents with failing septic systems just six months to tap in. That deadline arrives March 19.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

This is a point of contention because the Legislature refuses to allow towns and cities to grow their boundaries to meet the municipal population that grows up around them — or that they grow to surround. So requiring annexation as a condition of tapping into sewer systems they own is their only realistic option for incorporating the real city. If lawmakers make it easier for municipalities to grow – and they should – we wouldn’t have to pit cities’ need to grow against public health concerns.

What we need to be able to focus on is regional water quality. The town of Mount Pleasant needs to move more waterfront homeowners along Shem Creek and elsewhere to sewers, as do the town of James Island, the city of Charleston and every other coastal municipality.

The costs to property owners can be several thousand dollars. But utilities, which are getting new sewer customers, are generally willing to help. In Snowden, for instance, the cost of a sewer tap worked out to about $6,300 per household, with Mount Pleasant Waterworks offering up to $2,500 in assistance. County officials also have discussed starting a fund to help low-income residents defray costs; since they’re trying to force the change, they should follow through.

The county is trying to move in the right direction. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control should back it up by better identifying pollution hot spots and, if they can be tied to faulty septic systems, enforcing existing law that requires property owners to tap into sewers where available. DHEC also should be looking for funding to help get more waterfront residents off septic tanks.

To move forward, governmental agencies need a better handle on how many septic tanks are out there, where they are, how many are failing, how they affect water quality and how many are within a reasonable reach of sewer lines. A comprehensive study, ideally undertaken by DHEC, could pave the way for tying the most troublesome waterfront properties into sewers even if the county winds up in court over its ordinance.

Legally, property owners are primarily responsible for their septic systems. But DHEC and lawmakers need to rethink that position as the coastal population balloons and septic systems collectively threaten the public’s water quality.