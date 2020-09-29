Editorial: U.S. should restore production of rare earths

A report by China’s customs office that its August exports of rare earth elements dropped 62% from August 2019 underscores the need for the United States to diversify its supply chain for these valuable minerals, even if it means paying a higher price.
The United States depends on China for 90% of the rare earth elements it needs, but China has threatened to cut us off from its supply, as it did a decade ago to Japan. We need to take this threat seriously.
Rare earth elements are essential components for all sorts of modern technology, such as cameras, batteries, smartphones, electric vehicles, jet engines, military armor, lasers, radar, sonar, night-vision systems and missile guidance.
The list of military applications is long, but one estimate says only 10% of rare earth elements used in U.S. manufacturing are for military uses. Most are used for civilian goods.
These 25 minerals are not truly rare; they’re abundant in the Earth’s crust. According to the internet news site Defense One, American mining companies routinely uncover rare earths as a byproduct of other operations in sufficient quantity to meet the entire world demand. The issue is the cost and environmental hazard of extracting and purifying these ores. So it’s often not done.
Forty years ago, the United States was the world’s leading producer of rare earths, but then three things happened. First, stricter environmental controls on rare earth processing were introduced because the ore often contains traces of thorium, a radioactive mineral; producing rare earths for industrial use thus became far more costly.
The second was that world demand for the minerals soared as we entered the cellphone era. And the third was that China saw an opportunity to corner the market by producing rare earths far more cheaply than any one else.
The result is that the United States lost its rare earth production capability. An attempt was made in the last decade to restore production after prices rose when China restricted supply, but then China simply reversed its policy, flooded the market and bankrupted the startup U.S. producer.
Molycorp had just invested a billion dollars in California’s Mountain Pass Mine, which used to supply most of the world’s rare earths. The sudden drop in price wrecked its business plan. Mountain Pass, now under new ownership, including a minority Chinese interest, sends ore to China for processing, according to Mining.com.
It was a classic case of using monopoly power to control prices and destroy competition.
No one is quite sure what August’s reported drop in Chinese exports represents. The effects are not yet evident in rare earth prices, which dropped by up to 20% in the second quarter of the year but have since returned to previous values.
But if China’s exports continue to remain low during the worldwide economic recovery from COVID-19, the effect could be devastating for many U.S. industries.
It makes sense, as the Trump administration is doing, to encourage resumption of commercial rare earth mining and processing in the United States. But we don’t want to emulate China and gut our environmental restrictions on rare earth mining and processing to make these elements more competitive.
Instead, the United States might need to take other protectionist measures to ensure our industries have the supply they need. The inevitable net result will be higher costs ultimately borne by consumers, but that might be the unavoidable price of unimpeded access to these critical raw materials.