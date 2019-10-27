The Dec. 31 deadline is rapidly approaching for investors to take full advantage of the generous tax breaks offered in a 2017 federal incentive for investing in low-income “Opportunity Zones” in South Carolina and around the nation. Watch that deadline closely.

How Sen. Tim Scott envisioned Opportunity Zones working for low-income communities Once released, rules governing Opportunity Zones in low-income communities could affect potential mandates for benefits for residents, such as affordable housing.

Investor response will be a critical test of the program, which was designed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and has the potential to become the most effective federal government stimulus plan ever devised for disadvantaged areas. The tax breaks offer investors a way to tap into as much as $6.1 trillion in unrealized capital gains by sheltering them from taxation if the money is devoted to development in an Opportunity Zone. Even a small fraction of that potential, measured in the billions, would supply much-needed capital for projects in such zones.

Unfortunately, the lack of a reporting requirement in the law means that reporting is voluntary and incomplete. The S.C. Commerce Department is developing a centralized state reporting platform to consolidate information now spread among 30 or 40 local websites.

Nationwide, 8,764 Opportunity Zones have been designated. There are 135 in South Carolina, with at least one in every county and more than half concentrated in just 12 counties, with Charleston, Greenville and Richland heading the list at nine each. Those zones are mostly in urban areas, which raises the possibility that as investors survey opportunities, they may be overlooking some rural areas that have real needs.

+3 After 5-year wait, work on tech-focused office begins under Opportunity Zones credits A technology-focused office building on the upper peninsula broke ground Tuesday after six years of planning, making it one of the first major…

The program wisely follows the findings in a 2017 study from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank of the errors in the Obama administration’s “shovel-ready” fiscal stimulus of 2009. The bank found that the biggest bang for the buck in terms of jobs and economic stimulus comes from cutting taxes to encourage private-sector investment and targeting the stimulus in areas with low incomes, where people are more likely to spend any additional income rather than save it.

If successful, the Opportunity Zone program also should help redress the growing imbalance in incomes between those at the very top and those at the bottom of the economic ladder. While qualified investors (they must be rich) stand to make a decent return of 8 percent to 10 percent on long-term investments, the investments themselves will, if properly directed, have a positive economic effect on many poor communities, raising wages and land values across the board.

Indeed, some critics of the plan worry that it will lead to gentrification and displacement of poor residents. To counter that worry, the New York Federal Reserve Bank has partnered with the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance and The Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University to create “The OZ Reporting Framework” focusing on the principle of benefiting local communities and monitoring projects for their compliance.

+8 Developer discounts: Some valuable downtown Charleston land now comes with tax breaks Some of the hottest real estate on the Charleston peninsula is now in an Opportunity Zone, Sen. Tim Scott's federal program that offers tax incentives to attract investment in impoverished areas.

It will be important to watch that reporting, because governors — who determine which areas that meet the technical qualifications are designated as Opportunity Zones — have included some census tracts that don’t seem to meet the program’s aims.

A number of governors, including Henry McMaster, accepted local recommendations to designate some census tracts containing large low-income student populations — hardly a target of the act. One such district, encompassing the College of Charleston and adjacent areas, is on the South Carolina list. To its credit, the city tried to get the designation shifted to West Ashley but missed the deadline.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Additionally, the use of outdated 2010 census data has resulted in some recently well-developed areas such as downtown Greenville qualifying as Opportunity Zones. While this may benefit investors sheltering capital gains, it will be hard to show the investments achieve the purposes of the act.

Editorial: Opportunity Zones in Charleston area poised to benefit investors and residents The redevelopment of Charleston’s Neck Area and the south end of North Charleston is inevitable, but investment has been slow in industrial areas and poor neighborhoods.

On the positive side, South Carolina now offers local governments $50,000 grants to develop prospectuses for Opportunity Zone developments. But it could do much more.

S.C. Rep. Marvin Pendarvis is leading an effort in the Legislature to find ways to “supercharge” the federal incentives with state-level tax breaks, directed state spending and greatly improved reporting requirements.

The lack of good information about funding for Opportunity Zone projects and how they might benefit low-income populations are flaws that also need congressional attention. Given bipartisan support for the Opportunity Zones law, Congress ought to be able to make the needed changes even in this contentious period.