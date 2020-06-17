Editorial: Turn Charleston's John C. Calhoun monument into a teaching tool

It’s understandable that the politics of this moment — one fed by passion over the videotaped murder of an African American man by a Minneapolis police officer and shaped by a white supremacist’s killing spree inside Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church five years ago — has led Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council members to propose removing the bronze statue of John C. Calhoun from his monument in Marion Square.

Understandable, yet regrettable.

Charleston is a city largely defined by its history — too often by only a selective version of that history, some critics might say — so the city’s most pressing job is to add to that history and revise it with new understanding and new insight, especially when it comes to its most difficult and divisive eras, such as the one represented by Mr. Calhoun. Simply removing things of historical importance doesn’t help.

The city should recommit to that effort to add context to our history. Clearly, it’s needed more than ever. City leaders shouldn’t pass up this prime opportunity to accomplish today what they could not accomplish two years ago: add new language to the monument that clarifies Mr. Calhoun’s legacy, warts and all, as modern historians see it.

At Mayor Tecklenburg’s request, and after many months of study, a racially diverse committee of historians proposed displaying such language on a prominent plaque in Marion Square:

“Unlike many of the Founding Fathers, who viewed the enslavement of Africans as ‘a necessary evil’ possibly to be overcome, Calhoun defended the institution of race-based slavery as a ‘positive good.’ The statue remains standing today as a reminder that many South Carolinians once viewed Calhoun as worthy of memorialization even though his political positions included his support of race-based slavery, an institution repugnant to the core ideas and values of the United States of America.”

Such language, placed in one of the city’s most prominent public places, would give us all more knowledge of the historical roots behind the racial unrest we see today. By removing the statue rather than revising it, we would be passing up a serious opportunity to continue to learn from our past.

Mr. Calhoun is arguably South Carolina’s most significant statesman, a vice president under two presidents, a secretary of war, a secretary of state, an influential U.S. senator and a leading political thinker who penned two major works on the U.S. Constitution and federal government. People today should know who he was, for better and worse.

This debate is by no means unique to Charleston. Richmond, Virginia, is proceeding with the removal of five Confederate figures from Monument Avenue. Unfortunately, some of the destruction in that city is the work of vandals.

But even some historians who find the Confederate figures offensive warn that the politically popular option might not be the best one.

Julian Hayter, a history professor at the University of Richmond, is one of them. He served on a commission that had advocated adding context to these monuments so their continued existence, coupled with an updated message, could speak to the larger struggle for racial equality.

“It would be wise to use these statues as a teachable talking point to familiarize people with the kind of perpetuation of African American serfdom that characterized Jim Crow segregation and those monuments tend to entrench,” Dr. Hayter told NPR this week. “So I think it’d be a wasted opportunity to put those things away in a warehouse or melt them down without telling a counter-narrative that finally begins to do its due diligence against the perpetuation of these terrible ideas.”

If Charleston’s mayor and City Council ultimately vote Tuesday to remove the Calhoun statue from Marion Square, they should make sure it finds a home in a local museum or educational institution, so his story would still be on the city’s landscape, albeit in a far less conspicuous spot.

Long after Charleston left behind the horrors of slavery, the pain of being on the losing side in the Civil War, the arrival and departure of Reconstruction, and the civil rights movement, the city began to become something like the place most of us would recognize today. The historic preservation movement, which took root here early, has played a significant role in that. The movement has survived for generations because it has adapted to new audiences and expanded the kinds of history it found worth preserving. That, in fact, is a big reason Charleston has blossomed.

For many, it might feel good to bring down the likeness of a controversial historical figure so linked to the perpetuation of slavery, especially one who has occupied such a high perch for more than a century. We get that. But we take our most important steps forward by understanding our history, not by removing it from view.