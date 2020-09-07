Editorial: Trump's reckless EPA plan: Ease up and clean up

If reelected, President Donald Trump will stay the environmental course he set in 2016, relaxing what he believes to be “burdensome regulations” and focusing more on cleaning up pollution while all but ignoring climate change and efforts to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy.
That’s according to Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler, who laid out an economy-first vision Thursday from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif. It was a tough day for the environment: The EPA also announced relaxed regulations for the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, in the production and processing of oil and natural gas.
These and other ill-advised changes from the administration undermine decades of environmental protections for our air, water and wildlife.
Mr. Wheeler pushed back against the notion that more environmental regulation was needed, citing improved air and water quality over the past few decades, and touted the administration’s record for expediting the cleanup of Superfund sites and returning them to industrial use.
Certainly, those are bright spots, but refusing to acknowledge climate change and the limits of natural resources in an ever-crowded world goes against science and increasingly against public sentiment.
Perhaps most troubling is the administration’s plan to use cost-benefit analyses in structuring environmental policies. Such studies have long been a tool of big business, sometimes with disastrous results, and it’s fair to question whether they should be used at all in environmental studies because of the interconnectedness of natural systems and the sometimes perverse results that can flow from simply crunching numbers.
The basic idea is to calculate the costs of a risk and weigh it against assumed benefits. That means putting a value on invaluable creatures such as whales, sea turtles or birds.
Mr. Wheeler said the administration hoped to have in place by the end of the year a policy for using cost-benefit analyses in Clean Air Act regulations and hoped to institute the practice throughout the agency.
Also troubling is a proposed rule Mr. Wheeler said was aimed at improving the transparency in the science underlying environmental regulations. It would require researchers to disclose all raw data used in studies before any conclusions could be considered. That could hamstring public health studies that sometimes rely on data that is difficult or even illegal to disclose — and the proposed rule would apply retroactively to regulations already in place.
A Harvard Law School study found that, under the Trump administration, the EPA has eliminated or repealed 19 rules, though most of those changes are being challenged in courts. At the direction of the president, the EPA also has relaxed many other regulations affecting coal-fired power plants, wildlife, waterways and oil production.
Mr. Trump may have good instincts in some aspects of environmental policy, but he is tone deaf when it comes to overarching ideas about the critical role of nature in supporting economic systems. Undermining these long-standing protections puts the environment and our health at risk.