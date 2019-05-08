When financial markets reacted to President Donald Trump’s decision to increase tariffs on Chinese goods this week, they rightly did so because it increased uncertainty and risk across the globe and ratcheted up tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.
Part of the uncertainty stems from the president’s studied ambiguity about tariffs. Does he believe they should be a permanent feature of American trade policy, or just a tool for getting more favorable trade terms from other nations? It is useless to firmly predict what his use of tariffs will do to the American economy because he makes their role in his strategy unpredictable.
What is clear is that Chinese officials are taking the threat seriously, promising Wednesday to take “necessary countermeasures” if the U.S. goes through with its stated intention of increasing tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion a year of Chinese imports.
Trade negotiations are often described as “win-win” efforts to expand commercial activity that benefits all participants. But Mr. Trump’s approach to negotiations with China seems to be a “win-lose” showdown asking China to give up its own “win-lose” or mercantilist approach to foreign trade. If China sees itself as being forced to yield it could lead to a backlash in other areas of the relationship, such as China’s claims to the South China Sea, raising international tensions.
The Chinese trade negotiations are a centerpiece of Mr. Trump’s necessary efforts to improve the terms of trade for the United States in the global marketplace. If he fails to get sought-for concessions from China and imposes permanent new tariffs that are not blocked by the World Trade Organization, American consumers will face higher prices on a range of goods, and American producers, including farmers, will lose market access to China. Whether these losses will overwhelm any employment gains is debatable, but Mr. Trump clearly is taking a risk that his tariffs may take the bloom off the economy and cost him votes next year.
There is no doubt that the much more powerful U.S. economy gives Mr. Trump a strong hand in negotiations with China’s President Xi Jinping, who faces slowing economic growth and an economy with potentially dangerous levels of debt as well as long-term adverse demographic trends. To maintain his leadership and shore up China’s sagging economy, Mr. Xi needs to increase Chinese exports. That may lower his resistance to Mr. Trump’s demand for reciprocal trade.
The immediate cause of Mr. Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs is unclear, but administration officials charged China with going back on earlier promises to make permanent changes in their laws that affect trade between the two nations.
President Xi understands that President Trump’s objections to predatory Chinese trade practices are widely shared. Following a summit meeting between European Union leaders and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last month, China promised to improve market access for European goods, end the forced transfer of technology and “consider” reducing public subsidies to Chinese companies.
Mr. Trump is trying to win similar concessions from China, combined with firm commitments for reform from which China cannot easily walk away. If he succeeds, the tariffs are likely to be rescinded and the results will be good not only for the United States but for world trade. If he fails, China may stand to lose more than the United States, especially if foreign capital moves to other low-cost production nations more amenable to reciprocal trade agreements. But U.S. farmers and manufacturers selling to China definitely would be hurt.
There is no getting around the fact that President Trump’s tough tactics are a gamble, but they should provide more impetus for getting a deal done.