Editorial: Trump impeachment trial is a failure on all sides

Donald Trump spent years crossing lines involving decorum, statesmanship, outrageous claims and flip-flops of the sort that would have ended the political career of any one who came before him. Then on Jan. 6, he crossed a line we never could have imagined.

After months of arguing that absentee voting was inherently fraudulent and then, starting on Election Day, 64 days of arguing that he had actually won reelection and demanding that local, state and federal officials overturn the results, Mr. Trump whipped up a crowd near the White House to demand that the Congress not certify Joe Biden's victory. He again claimed that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to keep both of them in office and told the self-styled “patriots” that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Then he urged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, where they stormed over police, breached the building and ransacked our seat of government.

Even if you believe that Mr. Trump didn’t incite the mob — even if you believe that he intended them only to protest peacefully, and that people who said they were there in his name would have stormed the Capitol if he hadn't even showed up for the rally — you can’t ignore what he did and didn’t do after rioters broke into the building: First, he tweeted out another message attacking Mr. Pence for not taking actions he had no power to take. Then he tweeted two tepid messages asking supporters to “stay peaceful.” The rioters had been inside the Capitol for more than two hours before he posted a 1-minute video urging them to go home.

That might sound like a quick response — unless you were one of the people the insurrectionists were coming after inside the Capitol. Consider the perspective of U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, the South Carolina Republican who voted to impeach Mr. Trump: "Once the violence began, when the Capitol was under siege, when the Capitol Police were being beaten and killed, and when the Vice President and the Congress were being locked down, the President was watching and tweeted about the Vice President’s lack of courage.

"For hours while the riot continued, the President communicated only on Twitter and offered only weak requests for restraint. I was on the floor of the House of Representatives when the rioters were beating on the door with tear gas, zip tie restraints, and pipe bombs in their possession. It is only by the grace of God and the blood of the Capitol Police that the death toll was not much, much higher."

As inconceivable as the events of Jan. 6 still seem, what’s more inconceivable is that the Congress is about to let bygones be bygones. To do nothing, beyond a few emotional speeches hours after the assault, to punish or even reprimand Mr. Trump for refusing to do everything — or even a few things — in his power to abort the insurrection.

As his impeachment trial begins Tuesday in the U.S. Senate, we are told that there is no chance that the former president will be convicted, because that would require 17 Republicans to vote to convict, and the idea of 17 Republican senators voting that way is inconceivable.

What an indictment of the Republican senators, who are so afraid of Mr. Trump and his supporters that they will allow even this inconceivable assault on our democracy to go unpunished. They hide behind constitutional arguments that are at best debatable, at worst spurious and in any event, as the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear, wholly within their power to interpret.

What an indictment of House Democrats, who refused to work with Republicans to tailor an article of impeachment in a way that would generate more than token Republican support in the House and the Senate — an article that focused on abuse of power, dereliction of duty and violation of oath rather than the more technical (and thus more easily rejected) inciting a riot. House Democrats, having failed to do that, are so myopic, so cocooned in their echo chamber that they could not comprehend that they would only drive deeper wedges into our nation — and make Mr. Trump stronger — by sending the article of impeachment to the Senate knowing there would be no conviction, or at the least not having any reason to believe there would be one.

What an indictment of all of us, for what we have allowed our country to become: no longer a nation but a land of competing tribes, none willing to acknowledge that its leaders could ever be wrong about anything, no matter how wrong they clearly are.