Editorial: Treating golf carts more like cars should be par for the course

Using golf carts for short trips to the park, store or just around the neighborhood has become increasingly popular, and the only things slower than the golf carts have been governmental regulations on the way they get around. These vehicles take up the same space as some cars — and present many of the same dangers — and should be treated similarly.
That’s why we support Charleston’s efforts to crack down on those who have not registered their golf carts, as required by state law. The city announced Tuesday it will hand out written warnings this month to carts parked on city streets and will step up enforcement March 1, when unregistered carts will get a metal boot. An owner who finds his golf cart locked down by a boot will have to pay $50 — possibly more if there are additional violations — to get the cart freed up.
The city’s new step is driven by concern over illegally parked golf carts in loading zones, residential areas and at parking meters. If such carts aren’t registered, city enforcement officers have no idea who owns them and so no way of ensuring parking tickets are paid. As many motorists in Charleston have learned the hard way, ignoring too many parking tickets could lead to a metal boot immobilizing their vehicle until the tickets are paid up. We see no reason golf cart owners parking on public streets shouldn’t be fed with the same spoon.
Some may view Charleston’s move simply as a way to raise revenue, but we take Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin at his word when he says he hopes the city doesn’t have to boot a single cart. Parking enforcement is about helping businesses succeed by ensuring a frequent turnover in parking on streets closest to restaurants and stores and about protecting residential streets from those who otherwise would park there all day to work or study nearby. It shouldn’t matter what kind of vehicle is taking up the space.
Certainly, golf carts have some societal advantages over cars and trucks: They’re smaller, create fewer emissions and seldom reach dangerous speeds. But it’s not like registering them is burdensome. It costs only $5, though owners also must provide proof of insurance and a valid driver’s license number.
Governments in general have been slow to respond to the golf cart trend; state law does limit them to daylight travel on streets with a posted limit of 35 mph or less but doesn’t account for how the carts are unstable on turns and often lack standard safety devices such as seat belts (or doors to keep the passengers inside). It’s not uncommon to see teenagers and even preteens driving them in neighborhoods as if they were bikes. Even a few tragedies — such as an 2020 accident on Fripp Island that left a Rock Hill woman dead, plus several previous fatalities across the state — haven’t changed this reality.
We support alternative ways to get around but also believe state and local governments should ensure a safe, level playing field (or street, to be more precise). The Legislature should require seat belt and child safety seats in golf carts — just as it does in cars and trucks and just as it should require people to wear helmets when they ride motorcycles, mopeds and bikes.