Editorial: Train SC police to de-escalate dangerous encounters

The death of 50-year-old Jamie Britt in Mount Pleasant in connection with a drunken driving arrest last year has rightly raised questions about the use of ketamine on people so enraged that they endanger themselves or others, and about how police deal with suspects who are combative.

Autopsy results showed Britt died primarily from “asphyxia restraint,” meaning he couldn’t breathe because of the way he was restrained, and the toxic effects of ketamine. He also was very drunk at the time, with a blood-alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit for driving, and he was big man — about 6-feet 3-inches and 300 pounds — who took medicine for high blood pressure. So, medically speaking, it’s complicated.

But what is clear is that police need better methods of dealing with enraged people. And they need better training to help them make the right choices in these incredibly difficult situations where it can feel like they have no good options.

Answers don’t come easy. But according to police accounts, Mr. Britt had been subdued by the time paramedics arrived and he was given a shot of ketamine, a fast-acting sedative that, according to autopsy results, was a proximate cause of death.

According to police, Mr. Britt did not become combative until backup officers arrived and it became clear he was going to be arrested. At that point, Mr. Britt was put face-down on the ground, handcuffed, hogtied and held down with pressure on his back, head and neck for about 15 minutes before he was given the maximum-allowed dose of ketamine; he was held down another 3-4 minutes, then became “unresponsive,” the autopsy report said.

With the benefit of hindsight, Mr. Britt’s treatment seems excessive. The senior officer at the scene should have been trying to de-escalate the situation by the time Mr. Britt was in four-point restraints. Instead, when Mr. Britt complained that he couldn’t breathe, an officer dismissively replied: “If you are talking, you are breathing.”

It’s unclear if Mr. Britt was ever in a state of “excited delirium syndrome,” a clinical condition that alone has been linked to sudden deaths. But at least some of the officers should have been able to see that Mr. Britt was in medical trouble and spoken up about it before he stopped breathing.

As reported in The Post and Courier by columnist Steve Bailey, ketamine is used far more often in Charleston County than in the state’s other most populous counties. Over the past three years in Charleston County, the state’s third-most populous, 458 people were injected with the drug compared to 279 in Greenville County, the most populous, and 17 in Richland County, the second-most populous.

The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating Mr. Britt’s death, should find out why Charleston County’s numbers are comparatively so high and if the drug is being overused. Medical experts should also be looking at the risks of using ketamine on people who are drunk or high, or suffer from complicating conditions such as high blood pressure.

In Mr. Britt’s case, a decision to use ketamine appeared to have been made before paramedics arrived.

Police and paramedics have difficult jobs that require them to weigh rules and regulations against danger in a split second. Lives can hang in the balance. And ketamine has injected a new risk factor into the equation. This latest death should spur law enforcement agencies and state legislators to look more closely at the tools and training they provide police officers and make changes that will help officers de-escalate potentially violent encounters with an aim of preventing such tragedies.