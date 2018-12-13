South Carolina residents and political leaders will fight to protect our coast, including in court. And it will be difficult for a federal judge to summarily dismiss an exhaustive federal lawsuit filed Tuesday aimed at stopping Atlantic offshore oil exploration.
The lawsuit claims the National Marine Fisheries Services violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act by issuing permits last month to allow seismic testing for gas and oil deposits in federal waters off the Atlantic Coast.
It’s an entirely reasonable argument.
But perhaps more importantly, the lawsuit filed by leading environmental groups and 16 South Carolina municipalities, including Charleston, demonstrates the solidarity of opposition to the oil industry that has grown up over the past few years.
From Florida to Maine, more than 125 city governments have gone on record against offshore oil exploration, along with thousands of elected officials, businesses and fishing families. Maryland is also poised to go to court, along with nine other coastal states.
On Monday, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined his counterparts from a dozen other states by writing to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to express his opposition to offshore oil exploration.
Gov. Henry McMaster, on the other hand, told The Post and Courier this week he wasn’t yet willing to sue the Trump administration on behalf of the state, saying he may be able to persuade the president to exempt federal waters off South Carolina.
Certainly, that’s a welcome possibility. But Mr. McMaster must understand that time is of the essence.
No amount of recoverable oil or gas under the seabed would be valuable enough to risk our coastal environment or our established multibillion-dollar tourism economy.
And carpet bombing the continental shelf with blasts up to 160 decibels would drive away and potentially harm whales and dolphins, cause fish of all kinds to scatter and possibly throw the entire food chain out of whack.
The oil industry says there’s no scientific evidence that seismic testing is damaging to sea life. But it’s well known that loud sounds affect the behavior of sea mammals like whales and dolphins, and new research suggests airgun blasting can adversely affect or even kill fish eggs and plankton.
The critically endangered right whale, which breeds along the Southeast Coast, is of particular concern. Only about 400 are left and seismic testing may disrupt their feeding and mating patterns. Whales use sound to communicate and navigate, and noise pollution leaves them virtually defenseless.
Collectively, the recently issued permits would allow for about 850 days of continuous seismic surveying between Maryland and Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to the 47-page lawsuit. At least 34 species of sea mammals, including five endangered whale populations and four endangered species of sea turtles, would be affected by the blasting, along with hundreds of species of fish and invertebrates.
The judge who gets the case must take a long, hard look at the risks of seismic testing. The same “incidental harassment” permits were denied under the previous administration. The Atlantic’s ecosystems haven’t changed much since then.