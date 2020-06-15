Editorial: Together, we can turn passion over George Floyd into real change

The nation was rightly horrified over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The protesters who took to the streets in response to Mr. Floyd’s death — the vast majority of whom were peaceful — have called for needed police reforms and better accountability. While some of their suggestions such as defunding police are impractical, their voices have inspired the chorus of Americans who clearly want thoughtful changes in the way policing is done.
From city halls to the U.S. Capitol, the death of Mr. Floyd could be a watershed moment that ushers in commonsense reforms that until now have stalled out. Any success on that front won’t carry a guarantee against bad policing. As long as officers are human, a small number will be unfit for the job and make poor decisions that can have catastrophic consequences and make it harder for the good cops to do their jobs. But we can and should institute reforms to reduce the likelihoood of those events, and bring about swifter justice when they occur.
Those holding public office must realize by now that there is an even broader conversation occurring over criminal justice issues and disparities in areas such as education and health. In short, there is a lot to talk about.
In Washington, South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott is playing a key role as the GOP’s point person on police reforms, which could include a ban on chokeholds, a registry to track police misconduct and compiling a set of best practices to help guide officers on the use of force.
The Senate’s only black Republican understands this moment and his purpose in it, lamenting to Politico recently that “there are literally tens of millions of Americans who’ve lost confidence in institutions that have authority.”
Mr. Scott previously introduced the Walter Scott Notification Act that would require states to track certain data on police-involved shootings, and he is expected to unveil other plans this week. “Is there a path forward that we take a look at the necessity of eliminating bad behavior within our law enforcement community? Is there a path forward? I think we’ll find that,” he said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
We are encouraged by Sen. Scott’s commitment to a thoughtful approach that will be geared toward garnering bipartisan support.
In Columbia, our Legislature should require outside investigations of police-involved shootings, require and perhaps even write use-of-force guidelines and fully fund the 2005 body camera mandate. Lawmakers also should update the meager law concerning the use of cameras — for instance, imposing penalties on police officers who turn them off except under limited circumstances and requiring that the video be made public except in extraordinary cases.
The body camera mandate strikes us as especially urgent because such cameras hold the promise of protecting both the public and the police. Video of Mr. Floyd’s death, like that of many others, moved public opinion to a firm understanding of the wrongness of what went on.
In Charleston, many have noted the irony that the city that recently issued an apology for slavery and completed an audit of its police department for racial bias would also be the city that saw South Carolina’s most destruction and violence from riots that grew out of the peaceful protests.
But despite its laudable efforts so far, Charleston has more progress to make, such as implementing the changes the racial bias audit recommended. Charleston is forming a new Diversity and Reconciliation Commission that will dive into the city’s efforts to combat racial disparities, so citizens will find much there to engage with. This week, North Charleston City Council is expected to consider an external review of its police force.
And all cities can make more progress in bringing people together to have their own conversations about promoting mutual understanding.
We are mindful of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words about “the fierce urgency of now,” and we know that delay sometimes is nothing more than a tactic to block reform. We encourage endurance and thoughtful deliberation in this debate so we can forge the best package of commonsense reforms.