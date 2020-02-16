Editorial: To fix SC prison system, start with more guards and decent buildings

If lawmakers were to grant S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling one wish for new funding, he’d pick money for raising guard salaries and hiring more officers. He needs to fill about 650 positions in the system’s 21 lockups, and he must hang onto the correctional officers he has on the job.
Having enough officers for the 24/7 job of managing more than 18,000 inmates is the rock that gives him a foundation to build on.
But despite Mr. Stirling making progress in other areas — the Corrections Department has the lowest or second lowest recidivism rate in the nation, depending on how you crunch the numbers — the Legislature so far has been unwilling to give the agency the funding it needs to control rackets and the flow of contraband, and to ensure the safety of inmates and guards alike.
For example, about $60,000 worth of cellphones, marijuana and other contraband hidden in construction equipment was intercepted at McCormick prison in late January. The next week, a female prison staffer was sexually assaulted at Lee prison, the site of a deadly 2018 riot. That’s just a snapshot of the challenges officers face daily.
Money for hiring and retaining correctional officers would cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, but it’s a fraction of the $129 million in increased spending Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed for the fiscal year starting July 1.
That is a lot of money, but South Carolina has trailed much of the country in guard pay. Annual salaries for correctional officers now average about $35,000, up from $29,560 in 2017 but still below the national average of $43,550.
The Legislature is poor-mouthed from all sides during budget season, especially when the state has $1 billion in one-time money and $800 million in new recurring money. But when it comes to prisons, lawmakers must come to grips with the reality that lives are in the balance.
The Legislature appropriated $18.6 million in new funding for hiring last year. The governor and Mr. Stirling are asking for $29 million this year.
They should get it all, not simply because thousands of men and women are suffering behind bars and we all have a civic duty to provide them with a fair shot at rehabilitation but because underpaying correctional officers means our prisons are understaffed. That makes it dangerous for both officers and inmates.
Meanwhile, it’s ridiculous that some guards spend a good part of their shifts manually locking and unlocking cell doors. That’s why No. 2 on Mr. Stirling’s wish list is $100 million for new automated cell-locking systems that can be remotely controlled from security pods and other facility upgrades.
The department’s facilities chief recently compiled a list of about 70 emergency repairs made over a seven-month period. Those included repairing water main breaks, electrical outages, blocked sewer lines and broken heating and air conditioning systems.
But first things first. The Legislature must provide sufficient staffing and decent facilities for the Corrections Department if it expects Mr. Stirling to start turning out better human beings than he’s taking in. That is something everyone should care about.