Editorial: To fight this pandemic, scientists need all hands on deck

The value of public mask mandates in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and other cities not only was underscored by falling rates of positive COVID-19 tests, but also in the results of other tests, too. In short, poop doesn’t lie.
As the pandemic progresses, researchers are working on tools that promise to help public health officials better understand and track the virus, and they have been looking in a most unlikely place: at the end of our sewer lines.
A team at the University of South Carolina has been at the forefront of these efforts, collecting and analyzing samples of raw sewage from eight treatment plants across the state. Yes, the coronavirus is present in feces: That’s one reason why thorough hand washing has been emphasized so much.
Sean Norman, an associate professor and director of the University of South Carolina’s Molecular Microbial Ecology Lab in the Arnold School of Public Health, was sampling sewage for another study but quickly pivoted when the coronavirus arrived this spring. Both Charleston Water System and Mount Pleasant Waterworks are among the utilities working with him by sending him samples twice a week.
“It’s still a little early to talk about conclusions, but I can say we’re identifying trends through using sewage surveillance. For instance, we were able to see the impact of the mask ordinances that were put in place across the state in early July,” Mr. Norman says. “About a week after those ordinances were put in place, we were able to see a decline. ... I’m not saying the mask ordinances led to that, but there’s a stark correlation in our identification of the abundance of virus in the waste streams after that.”
As USC students return, the sewage analysis is being factored into other COVID-19 data to assess its presence on the campus. Mr. Norman also has talked to David Freedman, a professor at Clemson University who is setting up 12 monitoring stations around that campus to identify any virus spikes when students return.
Meanwhile, he also is wrestling with answering other questions, such as how to factor for stormwater dilution of the raw sewage stream. (In Charleston, a heavy rain can cause the flow into the Plum Island Treatment Plant to double because of runoff infiltrating sewer lines.)
And then there’s the important question of how long the COVID-19 virus remains viable in raw sewage. It definitely disappears over time, but Mr. Norman’s team is working on specifying that rate of decay. Meanwhile, clinical scientists are working to determine if symptom-less COVID-19 carriers flush away the same amount of virus as those with symptoms. “We’re still trying to understand the limitations of the data,” he says. Still, the answers will help broaden our understanding of the virus.
The utilities deserve praise, too. All have been more than willing to cooperate with the sampling. While Charleston Water System sends only two samples a week, it takes time to create those samples because they are a blend of several samples taken regularly over a few days.
That data also is being shared regularly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As that happens, researchers and public health agencies might find it worthwhile to expand sampling to better understand the virus’ relative presence in a community. We must continue to seek good science to help find our way out of this pandemic, and that requires all hands on deck. Even on the poop deck.