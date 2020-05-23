Editorial: To end controversial Charleston tree trimming, get at the problem's root

There are few news tips as frequent, as emotional and, sadly, as predictable as a neighborhood upset over work to trim trees from power lines.
So it’s hardly surprising that after Dominion Energy’s contractors geared up to work south of Broad Street in downtown Charleston, there was a fresh backlash from residents. Befitting the large, influential neighborhood, residents formed a group called “Stop Dominion” and asked City Hall to rewrite its recent agreement with Dominion to minimize trimming and ensure it’s done in a more sensitive way.
Protecting our trees and the beauty they add to the Lowcountry is important. But those who want to push back at the tree trimming status quo should aim higher than the city’s oversight of tree trimming. They should set their sights on the arm of state government that regulates utilities as well as on the city and utility officials who ultimately work together to decide how many power lines are placed underground.
Simply put, city leaders feel there are limits on how far they can go in regulating the cutting. Yes, the city did strike an agreement with Dominion in which the city receives notice of tree trimming work on grand trees, but that work still is subject to trimming standards the utility feels it needs to minimize the chance its lines will be damaged by a downed tree limb during a major storm.
“If we were to impose standards, they (Dominion officials) would challenge,” Charleston attorney Chip McQueeney says. “Ultimately, what a judge is going to hear is tree protection versus electricity protection, and we’re going to lose that every time.”
If there’s enough concern about tree trimming, the state’s Public Service Commission could intervene and require more frequent, less dramatic tree trimming. Currently, Dominion trims trees in any given neighborhood about once every five years, and more frequent work could allow for less dramatic changes. But such a change also would increase the utility’s cost and help it make a case to raise rates.
“If the PSC wanted to adopt regulations with specific clearance requirements that keep in mind the need to protect aesthetics and trees in general, it would be appropriate for them to do that,” Mr. McQueeney says. “But it’s not appropriate for us to do that.”
Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, has proposed legislation to require stricter certification for those trimming trees around power lines, but even if that were to pass at some point (it won’t be this year), it probably would not solve the problem. Yes, better credentials might reduce the number of mistakes and perhaps increase the overall quality of trimming work, but it won’t change the underlying tension about the risk tree limbs pose in storms.
For residents fed up with unsightly tree trimming, and there are many, the best solution is to push elected officials to give a higher priority to burying power lines. Granted, that’s expensive work, even under cost-sharing agreements in which the city, the utility and property owners all chip in.
But a more aggressive strategy to bury power lines would be an important investment in the future, one that increases the reliability of our power supply and ends the regular, emotional and entirely predictable lamentations of residents whose trees were left an unsightly mess.