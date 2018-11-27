The holiday season is a time of reflection, a time to be thankful for our good fortunes and a time for generosity. And for 90 years readers of The Post and Courier have shown their compassion for less fortunate Charlestonians by donating to the Good Cheer Fund, which has helped support local charities since 1927.
Fundraising totals have risen nearly every year since the campaign started, and last year individuals and corporate sponsors donated more than $390,000 during the holiday season. To help keep up our end of the bargain, The Post and Courier Foundation passes along every cent raised directly to seven organizations:
■ Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired helps low-income blind and visually impaired adults and children lead independent lives.
■ Catholic Charities, which provides food and other assistance to needy families throughout the tri-county region.
■ The Salvation Army, which helps provide low-income families with food, clothing and prescription medicine as well as assistance paying for utilities, rent and Christmas gifts.
■ The Carolina Youth Development Center, which serves needy children by providing services to more than 1,200 families each year.
■ The Lowcountry Food Bank, which helps feed the poor and hungry by distributing fresh food and groceries to all ages.
■ Star Gospel Mission, a 115-year-old organization that provides transitional housing for homeless men and helps get them back on their feet.
■ And, for the first time, the Charleston Leadership Foundation, which sponsors the annual Charleston Leadership Prayer Breakfast and helps support children in foster care and a prison ministry.
By donating to the Good Cheer Fund, readers can be assured their hard-earned money is well-spent. As part of the fundraising effort, which runs through New Year’s Eve, The Post and Courier publishes daily stories about families and individuals whose circumstances illustrate the need for charitable giving.
On Monday, for example, reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman profiled a Johns Island grandmother who lost her sight and the use of two limbs to diabetes but, with help from the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, was able to buy Christmas presents for her six grandchildren in her custody.
And, on Sunday, reporter Hannah Alani wrote about how Catholic Charities came to the aid of a woman traumatized by witnessing the murders of family members, and how Carolina Youth Development helped a struggling young family prepare for the birth of a fourth child by providing them with a new car seat, stroller and other necessities.
Tax-deductible donations can be made online via www.goodcheerfund.com. They can also be made in person or mailed to the Good Cheer Fund, c/o The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, S.C., 29403-4800. Endowment gifts also can be made through The Post Courier Foundation.