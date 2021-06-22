Editorial: Timeout on Boeing-Airbus tariffs an encouraging start

The decision to suspend tariffs in the ongoing Boeing-Airbus trade dispute is a classic case of good news-bad news.

The good news is that the United States and the European Union agreed to suspend tariffs in the trade dispute for five more years. The tariffs initially were suspended for four months ending in July.

The bad news is that the tariffs — originally imposed on each other in retaliation for subsidies they had given to their respective competing airplane builders — were essentially kicked further down the road. Halting them entirely could have signaled a broader, welcome reset on trade among the essential allies. The five-year suspension likely means both sides want to retain the ability to go at each other again in the future.

Unfortunately, as the United States and the EU have drifted apart over the past two decades, conflicts that once were treated as nettlesome family spats have been allowed to turn into major controversies that are damaging to both sides. Both would benefit in particular by amicably settling disputes over trade policies and commitments to a common defense rather than allowing them to corrode the vital relationship.

The tariffs, which were in effect from October 2019 to February 2021, have been costly: They covered $12 billion of traded goods and cost the United States $1.6 billion, according to Tom Lee of the American Action Forum, a center-right group that analyzes economic, domestic and fiscal policy issues.

These are hardly debilitating penalties in a two-way trade relationship that reached $1.3 trillion in 2018. But in a sign of how bitter the 16-year Boeing-Airbus trade dispute had become, each side’s punitive tariffs were chosen to inflict economic damage and went beyond the aircraft industry. Suspending them an additional five years should provide an economic boost for other parts of the U.S. economy.

We hope the United States and EU use this opening as a springboard to broadly improve their trade relations. If they can’t work out their differences on other trade disputes, those remaining obstacles will be a drag on the expected benefits from the tariffs suspension.

On a positive note, Mr. Lee predicts that suspending these tariffs — and, we hope, repealing them in the future — will increase economic cooperation between the United States and the EU. A strong partnership will be key to countering the rising economic influence of China and its distortive trade practices.

The Biden administration pitched the strategy of a multilateral approach on this front during the president’s recent overseas trip. Such trade deals — especially the various iterations of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade — helped hold together the western alliance in the past and could help to do so in the future.

Efforts to reach accords on economic matters over the previous two administrations regrettably have fallen victim to rising populism in both the United States and Europe. The EU also has grown increasingly rigid in foreign affairs due to trying to hammer out a consensus among 27 countries, each with its own set of priorities and needs.

The United States and the EU recognize the importance of standing together when possible against China amid strong challenges to the international rules on which they both rely. Now they must overcome lingering populist fears on trade, make the Boeing-Airbus détente permanent and settle their remaining trade issues.