Editorial: Time to reengage on plans to build a barrier around peninsular Charleston

A few things have become much more clear in the months after the Army Corps of Engineers unveiled an ambitious plan to build a $1.75 billion barrier around the Charleston peninsula.
First, city officials believe the idea has merit, and they aren't interested in coming up with their own rival plan that eventually could get folded into a larger project that the federal government would help pay for. Second, we know more specifics about some of the difficult decisions that lie ahead. And third, we could benefit by having a clear timetable for when and how the city and the Corps expect to reach those decisions.
That's why Charleston's residents, property owners, businesses, advocacy groups and others must remain keenly engaged as the Corps presents an update to the project — and seeks more public feedback — early next year. The barrier is the most expensive public works project proposed in Charleston's history, and its ultimate construction will shape the city's future for generations, for better or worse.
Mayor John Tecklenburg wrote a letter Dec. 14 to the Corps, thanking the federal agency for its cooperation and saying he was encouraged with the prospect of their continued work together. The letter came after the Corps reviewed comments from the city's consultants, including those heavily involved in the Dutch Dialogues effort to prepare for flooding and sea level rise.
"I am confident that our positive relationship will continue and will prove critical to our mutual future success as we complete the study and move into the PED (planning, engineering, design) and construction phases," Mr. Tecklenburg wrote. The mayor's letter was sent a few days before City Council received an updated briefing.
Significant changes are in the works from the initial barrier scheme unveiled in the spring. A proposed breakwater off the city's High and Low batteries has been removed; the alignment of the wall may stick closer to land, minimizing the amount of wetlands brought inside it but posing a challenge for handling flooding within the wall; and there's greater agreement that any barrier should be designed so it can be raised several feet higher in future years.
These points will continue to be refined as design and engineering work begins for each phase, said Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert. "There is a tug of war between all kinds of interested parties," Mr. Wilbert said, adding all that won't get sorted out during the current conceptual phase. "It begins in earnest when you start procuring easements."
While the city has passed one milestone, the work so far underscores the concerns of many stakeholders: The city clearly must advocate for its best interest as the project matures and not leave that to the Corps.
"We're kind of jumping on a train that's moving. The reality is that's the way it works," said Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston. "This is going to change the landscape of the city forever. It's also needed. It's one of those projects that's of such a scale that it's very difficult to get one's arms around it."
An 8-mile wall would reach as high as 8 feet off the ground in parts and would be built in phases. The segments might vary widely in appearance, depending on how tall a barrier is required and other specific conditions. The city's share of the cost is expected to top $600 million, and it will need financial partners, not unlike what was required to build the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge almost two decades ago.
The Corps is expected to release an updated draft of the plan by March, including a new analysis of whether the wall could worsen flooding in West Ashley and James Island and whether the barrier system could flood the peninsula by trapping runoff from a future rain bomb. Public comments will begin after that. As the Corps' work continues, the city can help increase clarity and transparency by coming up with a timetable of the major decisions to come.