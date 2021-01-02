Editorial: Time to plan for renovating or replacing Joseph Floyd Manor

Since The Post and Courier exposed poor living conditions inside Joseph Floyd Manor last spring — a grim reality later formally confirmed by a federal inspection — many have rallied to make improvements inside the publicly owned high-rise that is home to some of Charleston’s poorest and most vulnerable senior citizens and disabled people.
Nonprofit organizations have provided essential items such as face masks and clothing to the building’s residents. Even more encouraging, the Charleston County Housing Authority, which runs the 158-unit, 12-story complex, has new leadership, including a new board chairman and interim director who are addressing immediate maintenance problems and developing long-term plans for the building, which scored a shameful 19 out of 100 points on a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection.
The 70-year-old building could be a candidate for HUD’s new Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which would provide an avenue for either extensive renovation or replacement. To qualify, however, the housing authority would have to pay off its existing debt from 2006, about $300,000, and hire consultants; Charleston County Council can and should help on both counts, possibly by loans to the authority, whose members it appoints but which otherwise operates independently.
The authority’s new chairman, Sandino Moses, said the board looked at the RAD program but has not reached a decision. It’s expected to explore the idea further as it pursues plans for the long term.
“The elephant in the room is that Joseph Floyd Manor was built in 1950,” Mr. Moses told reporter Gregory Yee. “To keep putting money into it when we know it’s so old and outdated, they don’t even make high-rises anymore like that. We would like to move forward with another” building.
The authority’s first priority is not the building so much as ensuring its residents — and other low-income elderly residents in years to come — have decent, affordable housing. And the federal government’s approach to public housing is changing.
The Charleston Housing Authority has recognized this and begun pursing Rental Assistance Demonstration projects at Kiawah Homes, Meeting Street Manor and 1031 King St., all of which could close in 2021. Others are expected to follow.
The program will give residents Section 8 vouchers they can use to find comparably affordable housing while those properties are being renovated. Once work is finished, residents can move back or stay put if they prefer their new location.
Ideally, a refurbished Joseph Floyd Manor or any replacement housing complex would have at least as many affordable units as exist now: Current residents value their location, which is near stores, medical facilities and other essential services.
As it moves forward, the county authority should commit to the same three principles that the city’s authority has: Don’t sell any of its dirt; manage the housing projects it preserves; and don’t reduce the number of families served or total units below current levels.
County Council is expected to make affordable housing a priority in 2021, following voters’ narrow rejection of a county housing initiative in November.
As part of that discussion, County Council should engage its housing authority board members in finding ways they can cooperate on what surely will be an expensive, challenging but necessary path forward. County Councilman Henry Darby was right when he said, “We need to get in the fight with them.”
Everyone recognizes Joseph Floyd Manor and its residents have suffered from a period of neglect. It’s important for local leaders to act now to ensure that doesn’t happen again once the spotlight fades.