Editorial: Time for Charleston to get a better grip on 'architectural merit'

A few years ago, when the city of Charleston completed the most ambitious overhaul ever of its Board of Architectural Review, the city also rewrote its height ordinance governing how tall buildings can be built. And nestled inside that rewrite was the option for the board to grant an additional floor of height for "architectural merit."
While the overhaul has included some positive changes — such as splitting the board into two separate bodies that review large and small projects — the jury is still out on other aspects, particularly the notion of what sort of design actually has "architectural merit" and therefore deserves additional height.
It's not an incidental issue. This Wednesday, two of the three items before the city's Board of Architectural Review-Large — two student housing projects planned for 363, 367 and 369 King St. (7 stories) and 102 President St. (6 stories) — are seeking an extra floor based on architectural merit. We share the Preservation Society of Charleston's skepticism and urge BAR members to reject the additional height requests.
The board needs discretion in these cases since every project should be considered on its own. No one wants the city to simply create a checklist of what a design must include to get an extra floor.
But the larger question is yet another reason why the city should soon take stock of its BAR revisions to see what appears to be working and what might need further tweaks. The city's changes mostly involved defining building heights in terms of the number of floors rather than the actual height in feet; about 80% of downtown properties saw their height maximum lowered, so giving the BAR permission to grant a floor of extra height offset that fact.
Since it often takes years for a building to go from design through final permitting and then construction, now is a good time to ask a fundamental question: Is Charleston getting the better buildings that it hoped for when it made these changes to how it reviews architecture in its historic district? And if not, what else should it do?
Yet another timely reason for a review will be the changing of the guard. Key members of city staff most involved in these questions on a daily basis have left, and the city is seeking to hire a city architect and a planning director. Once those positions are filled, a public review of the BAR rewrite not only would help them get up to speed, but also would be a chance for all involved — architects, preservationists, residents, developers — to assess where the city finds itself and what it can do to help ensure its next generation of buildings is better still. Striving for high quality, like other aspects of keeping this unique city livable, requires eternal vigilance.