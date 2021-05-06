Editorial: Tim Scott has a good plan for police reform. Find middle ground to make it happen.

Democrats used the filibuster last year to prevent the U.S. Senate from passing a police reform bill developed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Today, Senate Republicans are poised to block a Democratic reform bill they say goes too far in strengthening federal oversight of police departments and ends the “qualified immunity” of police officers from civil suits for their actions.
Surely there is some middle ground on this important issue. Sen. Scott thinks there is, and he is rightly trying to secure enough Republican votes to pass a compromise measure by negotiating with his Democratic counterparts. That would be a good thing.
About 500 of the roughly 1,000 people killed by police in the United States each year are black or Hispanic, even though together black and Hispanic people make up only about 25% of the nation’s population. Police also routinely make proportionately more arrests in black and Hispanic communities than elsewhere.
This has led to distrust of the police in these communities and a national and often highly emotional debate about what to do about it. Criticisms range from the need to change administrative incentives for making arrests to the extreme calls to abolish the police altogether.
Sen. Scott readily relates how the color of his skin has drawn unwelcome attention from law enforcement officers and shopkeepers. He is convinced that greater transparency and accountability would lead to more respectful police behavior, and we agree. He was the major sponsor of federal legislation promoting the use of police body cameras after the fatal shooting of black motorist Walter Scott by a white North Charleston police officer. In that case, a passerby used his cellphone to record the two struggling and the shooting, which helped lead to Officer Michael Slager’s conviction.
Now Sen. Scott says Congress needs to help police departments around the country “rebuild lost trust between communities of color and law enforcement.”
The obstacles to reform lie in the diversity and decentralization of police authority in the United States. Recent estimates say there are roughly 800,000 police officers — a combined force that’s nearly twice the size of the Army — reporting to nearly 18,000 police departments and agencies and answering to at least that many people who make hiring and firing decisions and define police responsibilities.
Because of the responsibilities the U.S. Constitution reserves to states, the federal government cannot simply step in and run these departments. Nor should it.
But it can use monetary incentives to promote best practices in hiring, changes in police conduct and training, and better public record keeping. That was the thrust of Sen. Scott’s 2020 $1.5 billion police reform proposal. It is also an approach embraced in the Democratic proposals.
Congress also can ban the use of chokeholds by federal police and offer incentives to other police departments to do so, and it can discourage the use of no-knock warrants, which have led to tragic outcomes. There are differences between the proposals put forth by Sen. Scott and the Democrats, but they have similar aims. Both proposals also make lynching a federal crime.
The biggest obstacle to compromise is a Democratic proposal to make it harder for individual police officers to claim “qualified immunity” against federal lawsuits for the use of force in executing their duties. The change would make it easier for individuals to sue individual police officers for damages. Opponents rightly point out that most police officers cannot afford the costs of defending themselves in court.
Sen. Scott proposes to allow plaintiffs to sue police departments, instead of individual officers, for damages. That might not be as emotionally satisfying as eliminating individual officers’ immunity, but it likely would do more to accomplish the goal we all share, because it would make departments leery of hiring officers with a propensity for excessive use of force. The two sides should find some middle ground on these issues and strike an agreement on a bill that can make it to the president’s desk. Police reform is too important to let it fail because of another partisan stalemate.