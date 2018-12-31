Charleston County officials and the state Transportation Infrastructure Bank have a little less than two weeks to resolve a question that neither party has been able to answer for several years: How to pay to complete I-526?
We’re not optimistic.
On Jan. 10, Charleston County and the SIB are expected to finalize a memorandum of understanding on how to proceed with the long-stalled project, including how to split the more than $700 million cost and where each body will find those funds.
The January date is itself an extension of a November deadline. And there is little reason to expect that the financial challenges facing the I-526 completion across James and Johns islands have been resolved over the past few weeks.
If anything, Charleston County’s ability to pay its share of the project is more questionable than ever. The most recent cost estimate puts the county on the hook for more than $300 million. The most obvious sources of that money — half-cent sales tax revenue and federal transportation funds for the tri-county area — are problematic.
Charleston County voters specifically weren’t asked to weigh in on 526 when they approved a new half-cent sales tax in 2016. And Berkeley and Dorchester County residents might object to having the entirety of their federal transportation funds eaten up by a single Charleston County project for the next several years.
But whatever tenuous plan Charleston County and the SIB are able to cobble together to come up with nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, Charleston area residents are likely to be disappointed with the results should 526 eventually be built.
Never in the history of modern road-building has a new or wider freeway cut down on traffic congestion for very long. In fact, any short-term improvements tend to be dwarfed by worse traffic over the long-term.
And the increase in traffic spurred by new roads happens above and beyond what might otherwise be expected with a growing population.
Unfortunately, the typical government response to that new congestion is to keep building more roads or widening them further, which exacerbates the problem. That’s how we’ve ended up with Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and any number of other hopelessly gridlocked cities.
There’s still time to avoid that future in Charleston, but the window is narrowing, and finishing 526 would be a giant step in the wrong direction.
The estimated $725 million needed to complete 526 isn’t exactly available for other, unrelated projects for two reasons. The county’s money isn’t really available anyway, and the SIB would almost certainly put its share toward a project somewhere else should the 526 plan fall through.
But it’s still worth considering what could be built with that money. State and local officials obviously think they can raise it for an ill-advised project. They ought to be able to come up with it for efforts that would be far more transformative.
Take, for example, public transportation. The Charleston area is getting a single 23-mile bus rapid transit route connecting Summerville and the Charleston peninsula for about $350 million. For the cost of building the rest of 526, we could get two more lines of similar length, which could connect outer West Ashley to north Mount Pleasant, for example, or tie growing Moncks Corner into the planned route in North Charleston.
Charleston could have a real mass transit network.
Or how about pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure? Assuming that a multi-use bike and pedestrian path costs about $5 million per mile to build, which is a high-end estimate, the Charleston area could build an incredible 145 miles of safe, off-street paths for $725 million.
That’s enough to add high-quality, user-friendly bike and pedestrian facilities along every major road within about a 10-mile radius of downtown Charleston.
If County Council and the SIB are set on funding only traditional road projects, they could still build every other planned upgrade for Johns and James islands over the next 20 years for less than what it would take to build seven miles of freeway.
Charleston area officials have for years pinned their transportation hopes on a single, expensive project. That shortsightedness will cost us.