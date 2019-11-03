Untold numbers of tourists go home with a palmetto rose or two — a distinctive memento of their visits to Charleston. And you could likely find a bud vase with a handful of the handmade flowers in the powder room of houses throughout the Lowcountry, too. After all, they reflect the local sweetgrass basket culture, they are an attractive conversation piece, and they are made and sold by enterprising children and youths trained and supervised by the city of Charleston through its Rose Kid program.

Or not. Unfortunately, the low-overhead palmetto rose business has attracted youths and young adults who aggressively peddle their roses made with fronds they cut in people’s gardens or public lands without permission. These rogue rose kids are not sanctioned by the city.

Residents whose trees and shrubbery have been hacked up are unhappy; some say they have felt threatened. Legitimate Rose Kids are unhappy; their good reputations are sullied by the bad actors. In the City Market area, merchants have been unhappy; the hawkers’ hard-sell tactics drive away customers. And the police are unhappy; simply put, some activity reported to them is criminal.

Understand SC: Why are Charleston palmetto rose sales so controversial? Ep. 15: We talk with reporters Gregory Yee and Robert Behre about why palmetto rose sales have become so controversial in Charleston recently.

One security camera video posted on social media shows several males — not children — in the act. They arrive on bicycles. One shimmies up a palmetto tree more than a story tall, grabs a handful of the more supple frondlets from the crown, jerks them out and drops them to the ground. Some damaged fronds are left drooping.

Numerous online comments have described other situations — some reporting damage and some fearful because children they don’t recognize are in the neighborhood and are, they conclude, up to no good.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds is aware that crimes have been committed in gathering palmetto fronds, and his officers have the authority to make arrests in those cases. With young children, he tells us, the policy is to connect with their parents, help them find mentors and guide them to healthy activities. Ironically, one good option is the city’s Rose Kid program, which teaches them how to make palmetto roses (and provides the materials they need), but also teaches them how to do business, deal with people and handle money.

However, he cautions residents to understand Charleston is a racially diverse city. Children from other neighborhoods are not necessarily looking for trouble.

Indeed, he says, young children aren’t the real problem. Most are older youths or young adults, some with criminal records. Most don’t even live in Charleston. Chief Reynolds has told his officers to increase their presence in neighborhoods where people have had trouble with property damage. And he wants them to spot repeat offenders and arrest them.

Recently, he said, merchants at the City Market complained to the police that palmetto rose sellers (not certified Rose Kids) were intimidating customers and costing them business. Police stepped up patrols in that area. Merchants have noticed a great improvement.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

+3 Challenged by controversy, Charleston palmetto rose sellers find permanent home A permanent sales space has been found for children and teens who sell palmetto roses under a city of Charleston program that has seen controversy in recent years.

Still, when people post accounts of their palmettos being damaged, inevitably someone insists that the police have a dismissive “children-will-be-children” attitude. The chief is aware of those comments but says they are simply incorrect. He has instructed his officers to get out of their patrol cars more and to listen more.

Residents would also do well to be reasonable. By all means they should be vigilant and report to police crimes or suspicious activity. But racial bias only diminishes their case. African American children merely riding their bikes in neighborhoods other than their own do not constitute a threat.

Local sweetgrass basket-making is an honored tradition and a signature part of Lowcountry culture. The city recognized that palmetto roses, which grew out of that tradition, provide a clever way for children to learn a craft, learn key life skills and make some money. That’s why it established the Rose Kid program and why it should be maintained — and the problem peddlers stopped.