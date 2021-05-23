Editorial: This year, let's do more than ever to protect children, pets from hot cars

Fortunately, we are not writing this editorial because of recent news about a small child perishing after being left inside a sweltering parked car. Unfortunately, the chances of such a tragedy occurring over the coming months are greater than any of us would want to think about. They’re also greater than any of us should feel comfortable with.
As reporter Lauren Sausser notes, at least 21 children in South Carolina and almost 1,000 across the country have died since 1990 because they were left inside a hot car, which can quickly turn into an oven during our hottest months. Many more dogs and other pets have met similar fates, but their deaths aren’t as widely reported, so there’s no definitive count.
Most of these tragedies stemmed from simple human error. The drivers were too tired or stressed or otherwise too distracted to remember they had left a child (or pet) in their car. In other cases, children have shut themselves inside a car and been unable to get out. A few are left behind by adults under the mistaken assumption that it’s safe. It’s not: Cars can heat up quite quickly, even in the shade.
The answer to this problem is not stiffer punishments — which rarely make sense except in those infrequent cases where someone deliberately endangers a child or pet — but rather new technology that can alert a driver that a child or pet has been left inside a warming vehicle. Unfortunately, only a handful of cars being sold today offer this. (The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Santa Fe are among those that do, according to The New York Times). The nonprofit group Kids and Cars again is urging Congress to pass the Hot Cars Act, which would require all new passenger vehicles to include a system to detect the presence of a child or animal inside and warn the driver, not unlike how cars ding if safety belts aren’t buckled or a door is open.
The bill also would study the production and availability of reliable aftermarket products to improve the safety in existing cars. “This is so important because consumers right now have very few options and little information on whether systems actually work or not,” said Amber Rollins of Kids and Cars.
We’ve been hesitant to pin our hopes on such federal legislation, given the objection of automakers and the dysfunction of Congress. Even if it were to pass, it would affect only new vehicles, so it would take years before most cars and trucks would have the warning system. But while it’s true that only a fraction of new car buyers have young children and it still will take many years before most cars have the technology, we have to start somewhere. Even somewhere small.
We believe it’s time to start making it harder to forget children and pets in the car — much like we improved car safety many years ago, with seat belts, safety glass, air bags and the like. None of South Carolina’s congressional delegation has signed onto the bill so far, but it was only recently introduced, so we hope that changes. After all, South Carolina is the nation’s 23rd most populous state but ranks No. 16 in the number of children who died in hot cars since 1994.
The idea for these systems has been around for two decades, and the cost would be a relative pittance compared to the sticker price of a new car: Kids and Cars says the necessary components for such sensing systems cost about $100 or so.
Regardless of what Congress might do, it behooves all of us to become mindful of this danger. Parents, caregivers and others who often drive children should get in the routine of opening the back door before locking the vehicle and leaving. Consider putting your purse or wallet back there as a way to get in the habit.
It’s also important for everyone to remember how quickly cars can heat up — even with the windows rolled down. It’s not safe to leave children or pets inside a vehicle on a hot day even for a few minutes.
During a media event to promote the Hot Cars Act, some people told personal stories about how a miscommunication or oversight led to an unthinkable tragedy. Ms. Sausser reported that Andrew and Jamie Dill of Indiana talked about losing their son, Ollie, two years ago after Andrew forgot to drop the 3-year-old off at a child care center on his way into work. He thought he had, but he was in shock and disbelief when he discovered he had not. “I never imagined it would happen to us,” he said.
This is a problem that no one wants to imagine, but we all should give some thought to what we can and must do to bring down these tragic numbers.