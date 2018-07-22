Traffic, traffic, traffic. It’s a perennial top concern for Charleston residents. The city’s popularity puts a burden on its transportation system. That’s hardly news.
But the draft Citywide Transportation Plan that Charleston City Council unanimously approved Tuesday is new. And it packs a lot of smart thinking and some reasonable suggestions into more than 130 pages.
Of course, Charleston isn’t suffering for a lack of good plans. The draft transportation plan lists more than a dozen of them. But too often, those plans don’t translate into real-world action, at least not in a timely fashion.
That’s a shame. Charleston residents are obviously and rightly concerned about maintaining their quality of life in the face of rapid growth. And Charleston leaders have some good ideas for doing precisely that.
Those ideas need to be turned into reality.
The data gathered at several community sessions in creating the transportation plan are particularly illuminating.
Public input recognized that one of the biggest challenges in improving transportation doesn’t have anything to do with cars or roads. It’s affordable housing. If people can’t live close to where they work, they’re forced to commute.
Adding housing options affordable to low- and middle-income residents near the urban core would help reduce congestion, eliminate parking needs and fix a host of other problems without adding any new asphalt.
Survey respondents also pointed to walkable design as the most important feature to improve upon. Many Charleston residents would undoubtedly enjoy being able to walk to a nearby café or a grocery store, for example, but too few have the option and in too many cases roads are unsafe for pedestrians.
Everybody hates traffic. But building more and wider roads isn’t the preferred solution to gridlock — at least not without addressing other needs too.
That means focusing on so-called “complete streets” that accommodate cars, bicycles, pedestrians and transit riders. It means building connectivity to disperse traffic among a greater number of possible routes. It means upgrading intersections and improving signals and addressing safety.
But Charleston can’t do much of that alone. The city doesn’t generally handle transportation infrastructure. That’s left to Charleston County and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, both of which work with the state Department of Transportation and federal transportation agencies.
In other words, nothing in this transportation plan is going to happen without inter-governmental cooperation. County and COG officials are going to have to work with the city to make sure that everybody’s priorities are the same.
That should be easier, however, now that the city’s priorities have been made clear.
There already is cause for hope. This week, city officials worked with COG to secure a piece of property on Mount Pleasant Street that will eventually be part of a bus rapid transit system — which will be funded largely by Charleston County — connecting Summerville and the peninsula. That’s a welcome sign of cooperation on a needed project.
Ideally, the momentum toward a stronger transportation future will only get stronger.