Usually, when we hear about a police encounter that includes the words, “Are you going to shoot me?” it’s because the officer crossed a line. He slammed the person’s head against a car, kicked him while he was handcuffed, sometimes even shot him.
Such violence deserves our attention. It needs to be investigated, the police officers often need to be fired, and sometimes they need to be criminally charged.
But we need to remember that these are not typical of the thousands of encounters that occur every day between police and citizens and end without the officers doing anything inappropriate. We need to remember that sometimes, the officers are the ones whose lives are endangered. And that even when they aren’t in danger, they have to put up with a lot of abuse and threats.
And we’re not just talking about threats of physical harm.
When they stop politicians or those who are politically connected, police officers sometimes face political threats. Recall that just last month, we learned of a Highway Patrol supervisor who rushed to a jail to intercede when one of his troopers arrested a major Clemson athletics donor, whose brother-in-law had contacted the supervisor’s supervisor in the middle of the night. The supervisor, Capt. Stacey Craven, retired the day after our editorial staff called on the patrol to discipline him.
Unfortunately, there’s a long history in South Carolina — not just with the Highway Patrol but with local law enforcement agencies — of police deciding not to make an arrest, or to bring less serious charges, when they learn the identity of the person they’re dealing with.
But sometimes police don’t back down to those implicit or overt threats. Sometimes they risk whatever political repercussions they may face in order to uphold the law.
That apparently occurred on June 1, when a St. George police officer pulled over the wife of St. George Town Councilman Ralph A. Martino, who was alleged to have pushed the nose of a McDonald’s employee earlier that day after getting upset that another customer was served before she was.
A SLED arrest affidavit issued last week charging Mr. Martino with common-law misconduct in office paints a picture of a small-town politician trying to throw around his weight: The councilman showed up at the traffic stop and attempted to “interfere” with the investigation. He eventually pushed the officer, who temporarily lost his balance. After the officer placed Mr. Martino under arrest for third-degree assault and battery, the councilman told the officer he had lost his mind for arresting a councilman, threatened to have him fired, said he would “ensure he was placed on a police oversight committee to investigate” the officer and warned the officer that he would “Be on your (expletive).” At one point, Police Chief Brett Camp told reporters, the councilman asked, “Are you going to shoot me, (expletive)?”
It’ll be up to a judge or jury to decide whether those alleged actions rise to the level of misconduct in office, or assault. But unless the officer’s version of events is inaccurate — and the fact that the solicitor decided to prosecute after the SLED investigation strongly suggests that the story is sound — this is a shining example of an officer who refused to take the easy way out and instead just did his job.
We have no idea how often police officers face that sort of test. But it’s worth celebrating whenever they pass it.