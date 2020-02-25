Editorial: This needs to be the last chance for Hollywood's sewer

In the interest of preserving regional water quality and sustaining local fisheries and oyster beds, we sincerely hope the town of Hollywood will be able to reliably maintain its sewage system and avoid any water-fouling spills. But the town’s past performance doesn’t inspire confidence.
That’s why it was disappointing to see a deal fall apart in December for Charleston Water System to take over operation and ownership of the town’s collection and pumping system, which already feeds into CWS’ treatment plant.
Since negotiations with CWS broke off, the town has refurbished most of its 26 pumping stations, hired a contractor to operate the system and arranged to float $2.25 million in general obligation bonds backed by a new property tax that will cost residents about $40 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
Those are all positive steps, and the town, which expects to sign off on the bond issue and property tax in the next few weeks, should be commended for aggressively addressing the problem. The town of roughly 5,000 residents has never had a property tax before, and it’s the first time it has ventured into money markets with a bond issue.
But at the same time, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control should consider the town’s decision to go it alone a last chance. After all, the massive 2018 sewage spill that put oysters off limits from Charleston Harbor to the North Edisto River at the height of oyster season was just the latest large-scale spill to foul the Stono River and surrounding environs.
In 2006, DHEC also put the town under a consent decree for failing to prevent a series of 11 spills in the previous two years.
It’s high time for DHEC to get tough with the town and stop granting second chances because pollution entering the tidewaters around Hollywood affects the entire region, and it’s DHEC’s job to protect water quality for all South Carolinians.
Hollywood’s sewer system, which also serves parts of Ravenel and Meggett, consists of about 40 miles of pipe and a series of “lift” stations that move sewage to CWS for treatment. Statewide, there are about 115 such satellite sewage systems, according to DHEC.
In the aftermath of the 2018 spill, the town began three-way negotiations with CWS and Dorchester County to take over the system. But those talks unfortunately broke down shortly after Hollywood elected a new mayor and CWS executives said they were unable to get enough data from the town to gauge CWS’ liabilities were it take ownership of the system.
Hollywood’s decision to retain control of its sewage system comes at a crucial time. Some of the area’s most popular recreational creeks regularly fail water-quality tests, and Charleston County is working to transition more households off failing septic systems and onto sewer systems where available. But those forward-thinking efforts can be blunted by sewage spills, most of which could be avoided.
Town attorney Dean Porter, who has been advising Mayor John Dunmyer III and the town council throughout the process, understands that regional water quality is at issue and said the town is working constructively with DHEC.
“We’ve got a first-class operator in place,” he said, referring to York-based Carolina Lift Stations, “and once we get the bond offering, we should be able to handle the general maintenance.”
Because water quality is our chief concern, we expect DHEC to keep a close eye on Hollywood’s efforts to responsibly operate its sewer system and to take decisive action in the event of another major spill. The area’s water quality depends on it.