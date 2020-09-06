Editorial: This Labor Day, let's honor front-line workers at risk from COVID-19

Labor Day traditionally is the last hurrah of summer, a well-earned break from work and a long weekend many Americans take for granted, at least in a normal year. But 2020 is far from normal as our daily lives have been upended by the worst pandemic in a century.
So it’s a good time to honor those workers who have braved the uncertainty and anxiety of COVID-19 and continue to show up day after day.
That includes those on the front lines such as doctors and nurses, police officers and firefighters, and sanitation workers, among many others. They have put the needs of others ahead of their own when the nation has needed them, embodying some of the best of our American spirit.
The list also includes the people who keep our grocery stores operating, the truckers and warehouse workers who help distribute supplies around the country, the public employees who make sure our governments still function. We should honor the country’s dedicated teachers, many of whom soon will be returning to the classroom amid trying circumstances.
These are just some of the people who deserve our collective praise, not only for what they’re doing amid the pandemic but also for the work they do in better times.
On this Labor Day, we also should remember the millions of people who have lost their jobs and are struggling to find work, and in some instances to keep a roof over their heads and their families fed. In the Charleston area, the hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit, with many small business owners and their employees just trying to stay afloat. These are our friends and neighbors, and we should do what we can to help them.
The holiday should be a good reminder for everyone to stay safe and to help keep your fellow Americans safe from COVID-19 by donning face masks, washing your hands often and avoiding crowds. The virus is still with us, and there’s good evidence that infections surged over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays as people let their guards down. Then, of course, there’s boilerplate advice from years past: Don’t drink and drive, be careful on and in the water and exercise caution around the grill.
With the pandemic unfortunately still a part of our everyday lives, and so many people struggling, we have much to worry about this Labor Day. But we also should not lose sight of the things we are thankful for, including the people who continue to look out for us and keep our city, state and country running. So let’s have some fun this weekend, and then get back to work safely.