Editorial: This is another warning sign for bad cops. Police should take note.

Last week, SLED arrested a Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy on charges of criminal domestic violence. The next day, the agency arrested a Spartanburg police officer for the same crime. Both men were charged with injuring their partner while their children watched.

The arrests weren’t front-page news. The local paper ran a 168-word article after the second arrest, nothing after the first; the charges didn’t even merit a mention in The Post and Courier. They might not have been mentioned in Columbia’s State newspaper but for the fact that the paper had conducted an investigation earlier this year into a troubling phenomenon known as “officer-involved domestic violence.”

That investigation, which found at least 96 S.C. police officers were charged with violence against partners or relatives from 2010 through 2020, focused on the problem from the perspective of the victims; counselors say they're less likely to report the violence than other victims, because either they're more afraid of a batterer with a badge or else they worry more that their batterers will lose their jobs if they complain.

That’s an important perspective, particularly given South Carolina’s still-disturbingly high rate of domestic violence. But there’s an additional reason we ought to take notice of this problem: This is a warning sign.

Just as animal abuse is a warning sign for people who go on to abuse human beings, just as angry outbursts on the job are a warning sign for actual physical violence, shoving and hitting intimate partners are warning signs. They identify people who aren’t able to control their anger, who believe that force is a justified response when they don’t get the respect or obedience they demand or when they simply don’t like what’s going on at a given moment. And those are people who should never, ever be allowed to be law enforcement officers.

The fact is that even if police are more likely to be batterers than non-police, most police don’t beat up their partners or children, or anyone. Just as most police officers don’t injure or kill people who don’t pose a danger to the officers or others.

This is not an easy time to be a cop, because a growing number of people see police as the enemy rather than the people who protect us from harm. That might not be a fair perception, but it’s a real and frankly understandable perception, particularly for people who live in poor neighborhoods, particularly for people who live in poor minority communities.

It is absolutely essential for law enforcement to work to overcome that distrust, and that starts with weeding out those cops who aren’t fit to be cops. That means disciplining or firing officers who clearly cross the line in the line of duty — even if they didn’t break the law — rather than rallying to their defense. It also means looking for signs of officers who have no business wearing a badge, and removing them before they become abusive on the job.

One such sign — a flashing red light in fact — is battery. When an officer is charged with domestic violence, the expectation ought to be that he will lose his job — even if he’s ultimately found not guilty.

And our goal needs to be identifying such people and removing them from the profession before they ever lay the first finger on a loved one.