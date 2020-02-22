Editorial: This is a huge strike against NextEra's bid to purchase Santee Cooper

If you’re keeping a tally of the pluses and minuses in competing proposals for the future of South Carolina’s state-owned utility, you might have lower rates and continued state ownership of a valuable asset on the plus side for Santee Cooper, and on the minus side only limited state regulation and no contingency plan if it can’t finalize a proposed settlement of a class-action lawsuit that could leave it unable to pay down up to $3.6 billion in nuclear debt.

For NextEra, the plus side would include $541 million in rebates for rates that customers have already paid for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear construction project and so far the only certain settlement of the lawsuit. On the minus side that started with massive layoffs, no profit for our state from the sale and no guarantee that its higher rates wouldn’t go even higher, we can now add a demand for pre-approval of $2.3 billion worth of new construction.

If that sounds eerily familiar, it’s because you remember the now-infamous Base Load Review Act. That all but guaranteed SCE&G could keep raising our power bills to pay for and pull down a hefty profit from the construction of two nuclear reactors — even as the costs skyrocketed and the project fell further and further behind schedule before being abandoned. (That’s how most of us learned that the main way investor-owned utilities make money is through the guaranteed profit they collect on construction projects.)

The Legislature repealed the BLRA but allowed Dominion Energy to keep charging customers for $2.3 billion worth of the construction costs after it purchased SCE&G parent SCANA Corp.

The Base Load Review Act didn’t apply to Santee Cooper because it isn’t regulated, but the utility’s participation as SCE&G’s junior partner in the project left it with $4 billion in debt and led to calls for its sale.

Now, as The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown and Avery Wilks report, one of the conditions of NextEra’s bid to purchase Santee Cooper is a law that bypasses the Public Service Commission and pre-approves four years of spending to construct solar generation and a natural gas power station, upgrade an existing plant and purchase battery power. The law also would allow the company to keep charging customers if it abandoned those projects because of changes in federal law.

And we wouldn’t be surprised if more potential pitfalls aren’t uncovered as reporters dig through the extremely complex NextEra proposal.

To its credit, NextEra isn’t asking for the same sort of blank check that SCE&G had. A utility spokesman says the legislation (which most lawyers haven’t seen yet) would put “hard cost caps” on the spending, and in any event it would only grant prior approval to beginning the construction, not to cost overruns.

And although we’re used to investor-owned utilities having to get approval from the PSC to embark on new construction, the fact is that the only current restraint on Santee Cooper’s construction spending is in a private contract that allows the electric cooperatives to refuse to help pay for any new building plans. That effectively serves as a check because the co-ops are Santee Cooper’s biggest customer by far. (The utility’s reform plan subjects its large new construction plans to state regulation.)

For anyone who’s looking out for the best interests of ratepayers and the state of South Carolina, it’s still too early to say whether it’s better to sell Santee Cooper to NextEra or to retain state control of the utility.

The pre-approval demand isn’t necessarily a deal killer for the NextEra proposal. But it is a major drawback, which should count heavily against the benefits of the proposal. As South Carolinians learned the hard way, allowing monopoly utilities to bypass normal oversight provisions is a recipe for disaster.