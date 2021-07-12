Editorial: This effort will remake North Charleston; pay attention now

We’re very encouraged the city of North Charleston is stepping up its preparations for a new type of development when the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line starts operating in about five years. But we also know that any new zoning plan can be undermined without public support, so we urge everyone, particularly city residents and those who own property and businesses along Rivers Avenue, to pay close attention to what’s going on now and help shape plans so they have the best chance to succeed.
The bus line, which will run between the Ladson Fairgrounds and downtown Charleston, promises to be a game changer because it will have its own lane, ticketing system, even ability to change traffic lights to green to ensure it moves as rapidly as possible along its route, which will be predominantly along U.S. Highway 52, commonly known as Rivers Avenue.
Earlier this year, North Charleston City Council took the first step by adopting a new transit-oriented development zoning overlay for the section of Rivers from Durant Avenue south to Success Street. It calls for taller new buildings closer to the street, with a wide sidewalk area capable of providing for outdoor dining, small retail activity or better landscaping. The rezoning also provides a density bonus for development that includes affordable housing.
We applauded that move and urged the city to extend the overlay farther north. And the city has, according to reporter Rickey Dennis’ recent account. Now the city is working on a third and final piece, to address the northernmost part of the route, which is being called the Upper 52-78 Overlay District. Council’s Public Safety Committee is set to review the changes this week.
Both existing overlays are designed to create a more walkable, bikeable corridor by requiring 12-foot-wide sidewalks and encouraging new commercial development (and redevelopment) to front that sidewalk rather than a parking lot, as is the case with most stores now. The new overlay also calls for a “backage” road that would let people access businesses from the rear rather than directly from the highway. “It’ll definitely create a much better living space for people using the corridor and who want to access transit,” Kathryn Basha, planning director with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, told Mr. Dennis.
The idea isn’t that different from what Mount Pleasant is doing successfully along Coleman, Ben Sawyer and Chuck Dawley boulevards, where new stores face the street, with parking in back. And North Charleston has successfully used similar overlay districts to help protect the historically and environmentally sensitive character of the upper Ashley River.
It makes sense for North Charleston to pivot to a more pedestrian-friendly approach along Rivers because many using the new bus line will walk or bike to its stops. And the $360 million project includes not only the bus line but also almost three dozen new pedestrian crosswalks and 18 miles of multiuse paths near Rivers. That means new development such as gas stations, car washes and fast food restaurant drive-throughs won’t be as appropriate as stores and restaurants that welcome those arriving on foot or by car.
Mayor Keith Summey has noted that the new rapid transit line promises “a whole new world, a whole new picture.” The federal government, which is projected to fund about half the cost of the bus line, has recognized its transformative potential by giving the Charleston region an $880,000 grant to plan for what development would be suitable along the line.
It’s important to note that this is a long game; regional planners are expected to learn this fall whether their planned rapid transit project will meet federal requirements to open the door for necessary federal funding. The buses won’t begin to roll until 2026, at the earliest.
That said, developers already are at work trying to figure out how to best take advantage of the new bus service, and make their investments appeal to those using the new buses. “Folks are beginning to speculate, so we want to make sure folks know what the ground rules are,” City Councilman Ron Brinson said. “This is long term. It will take years, probably decades, to begin to understand what all this means.”
The stakes are high for the region, because a successful bus rapid transit line through North Charleston — and we would measure success not only by ridership numbers but also by the public’s perception of how it improves the quality of life for those along the route — could encourage local leaders to pursue similar lines in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and toward Goose Creek and Summerville. And all of it would give residents a new option for getting around and fostering economic growth without the commensurate pressure for controversial (and expensive) road building and widening.
The zoning decisions made this year might not bear fruit for years, but we all need to do what we can to ensure that fruit tastes as sweet as can be.