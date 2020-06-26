Editorial: This Carolina Day, let's celebrate a historical symbol that still unites us

At a time when Charleston has been wrestling like rarely before with its long and complicated history, we should pause this weekend and remember that our history also includes stories that do more to bring us together than drive us apart. Carolina Day is one such story.
For many generations, “Carolina Day” has been the name given to the anniversary of the Battle of Fort Sullivan, the June 28, 1776, encounter between the British and patriot forces stationed at a makeshift fort on Sullivan’s Island. The patriots’ victory over superior British forces was one of the first great victories in the Revolutionary War and emboldened Colonial leaders to sign the Declaration of Independence, the text of which the Continental Congress approved only a week later.
The battle had several heroes, including Col. William Moultrie, who commanded troops at the makeshift fort, Sgt. William Jasper, who replaced its flag during the battle and Col. William “Danger” Thomson, who helped prevent British troops on Long Island (now the Isle of Palms) from crossing over to Sullivan’s Island and attacking the patriots from land as British ships were bombarding it from the sea. Their stories already are well known by many but are worthy of being learned and relearned by new generations.
There are other heroes whose stories aren’t as well known but deserve more thought, including the role of enslaved African American pilots in the battle. Historians might find some good answers one day.
Unfortunately, this year’s COVID-19 pandemic has tamped down many of the usual events that Charleston’s Palmetto Society holds to mark the occasion. There will be no parade, no gathering in White Point Garden. What observances remain will take place today, since June 28 this year falls on a Sunday. They include a 9 a.m. gathering outside Sullivan’s Island Town Hall, which will include a remembrance of Col. Moultrie’s life (the fort on the island was renamed in his honor).
The downtown remembrance will center around a 10 a.m. service at St. Michael’s Church featuring remarks by Georgia anesthesiologist and amateur historian Dr. C.L. “Chip” Bragg. Anyone attending either event should plan to wear a mask.
Those unable to attend still can commemorate Carolina Day this weekend by flying the South Carolina flag, the well-regarded design of which is rooted in this battle. For starters, the patriot flag flying over Fort Sullivan looked quite similar, a blue field with a white, crescent-shaped “gorget” in the upper left corner and the word “Liberty.” The state flag’s palmetto tree is a nod to the construction of the fort itself: Its mix of palmetto logs and sand proved surprisingly resilient against British cannon fire.
At a time when we’re re-examining symbols, monuments and other artifacts from our 350 years of history, let’s remember what happened on Carolina Day and how it still provides a powerful symbol that unites us all.