Editorial: This brings Charleston one step closer to going on offense against flooding

It certainly was encouraging that the South Carolina Office of Resilience found Charleston’s largest drainage project worth investing in. The nearly $10 million grant awarded by its Disaster Recovery Office will expand the Spring-Fishburne drainage project southward to help drain a large swath of the city’s Medical District.
But beyond the relief it ultimately will provide to motorists, ambulances and others trying to access our region’s largest group of hospitals during heavy rains, the grant was yet another positive sign that the city is finding the partners it needs — and will continue to need — to address its existential, multi-generational challenge of combatting fierce storms and rising seas.
The $9.96 million sum essentially will allow the city to bore a new tunnel deep underground from the tunnel network already being established in and around the Septima P. Clark Parkway; the new tunnel will extend underneath Ehrhardt Street and drain about 35 acres of the Medical District’s northern section once work is completed in a few years on the entire system, which includes a new pump station along the Ashley River.
During each of the past five years, the city has been hit with at least one major storm that has flooded the district, hindering those trying to get to or from one of its three hospitals. The district suffered an estimated $23 million in damage during 2019 alone, when it experienced 89 flood events.
The state office, created after the historic flooding of 2015, awarded about $30 million total to Charleston and six other drainage projects across the state; another $15 million went to reduce the likelihood of future damage by buying out frequently flooded properties. The latter two grants included $13 million to remove 61 Horry County homes hit by past floods, a commonsense move aimed at ending the costly cycle of repairing or rebuilding the same properties over and over again.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the additional $10 million “is a critical step toward delivering much-needed flooding relief to one of our city’s most valuable resources — our medical district. As sea levels continue to rise and severe weather events increase in frequency, it’s more important than ever that we continue working to protect our city and our lifesaving hospitals.”
It’s important to remember that this isn’t the first time the state has stepped in to help. In 2012, the State Infrastructure Bank recognized the importance of the Spring-Fishburne drainage project and committed $88 million toward its completion. And a new state law allows Charleston and other local governments to use hospitality taxes — taxes on dining and drinks — for drainage work in flood-prone tourist areas. The new revenue stream might be more modest, but the city needs to pull together money from any source it can to help pay for the billions of dollars’ worth of work needed to ensure Charleston’s survival.
And we hope the efforts of state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, and Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, ultimately succeed in getting $50 million more for the state’s revolving fund to help pay for further work to minimize damage from future storms. As Yaron Miller of The Pew Charitable Trusts noted in a recent letter to the editor, studies show that every dollar invested in disaster mitigation saves society about $6 down the road.
The state’s growing involvement and cooperative cost-sharing will continue to be vital as Charleston and other coastal cities come to grips with their need to adapt to ever more water from storms and higher tides. The poster child for this challenge is the $1.4 billion plan in the works by the Army Corps of Engineers to establish a perimeter protection system around peninsular Charleston — a defense designed to minimize damage from hurricanes and tropical storms. The city’s share would be more than $400 million, a sum too great to be raised locally, especially given all the city’s other drainage-related needs that can’t simply be placed on a back shelf.
A few decades ago, the state created its infrastructure bank in recognition that there were major transportation projects, such as a new Cooper River bridge, that weren’t being addressed because their costs were so far beyond the annual sums available to upgrade state highways. The South Carolina Office of Resilience’s Disaster Recovery Office was created in recognition that the state must go on offense when it comes to flooding, not simply paying to clean up afterward but to act proactively to minimize future cleanups. It’s a smart idea, and there’s much more along these lines to be done.