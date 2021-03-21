Editorial: This brings Charleston one step closer to going on offense against flooding

2019 eidtorial:

The area around MUSC, Roper Hospital and the VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston floods frequently and severely. It’s a longstanding problem and a major public safety risk in the event of a major storm.

So South Carolina officials should be open to using $10 million in federal Department of Housing and Urban Development grant funds to build a new pipe and drainage system in the medical district to a larger pump project under the Crosstown.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made that request of Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year, and leaders of Roper and MUSC sent letters of support.

This relatively inexpensive fix — at least compared to the $197 million Spring-Fishburne pump system the medical district project would tie into — could make a potentially major difference for a site of obvious public importance. Mr. McMaster should give it the go-ahead.

But there are also a few broader issues that ought to be addressed.

The Spring-Fishburne project has been in the works for a decade, for example. Flooding problems in the medical district have been well-known for far longer. This fix should have been part of the original plan.

An apparent lack of foresight in the earliest stages of the Spring-Fishburne effort also recently contributed to a $43 million cost overrun and a four-year delay in the system’s completion.

City officials expect that those costs can be absorbed without too much disruption, but keeping projects on time and on budget will be critical in addressing the city’s larger flooding problems.

It’s also not entirely clear why MUSC needed to build a new, roughly $400 million children’s hospital, which is expected to open this year, in an area with demonstrated flood hazards rather than elsewhere in the Charleston area.

As The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman reported last August, MUSC’s existing facilities on the peninsula have faced such severe flooding challenges that on at least one occasion doctors had to arrive at the main hospital by boat.

The combination of the Spring-Fishburne effort and the similarly ambitious Calhoun West drainage project — which doesn’t yet have an official timeline — ought to help prevent similar disasters in most cases, at least for the foreseeable future.

There may be some additional benefits to having a hospital system less highly concentrated in a single part of the city, and other locations might merit greater attention as part of MUSC’s growth and expansion plans.

Roper has multiple facilities far outside the Charleston peninsula, for instance. MUSC plans to build a new hospital in Berkeley County. But a newer building is expected to eventually replace its main hospital in downtown Charleston.

That’s a potentially risky decision.

For now, a pipe under the medical district ought to provide relatively timely, cost-effective relief to better ensure that vital emergency services remain available even in dangerous floods.

Gov. McMaster ought to facilitate the funding and be open to any other state assistance that can help speed Charleston’s efforts to build a safer, more resilient city.