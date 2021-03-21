You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion

Editorials represent the institutional view of the newspaper. They are written and edited by the editorial staff, which operates separately from the news department. Editorial writers are not involved in newsroom operations.

top story

Editorial: This brings Charleston one step closer to going on offense against flooding

0925 Sep 25 Alford POY flooding (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

"I had to get out," Christy Parker said to her husband Steven. "I was having a panic attack." The couple's car stalled in Charleston's medical district in floodwater after more than 3 inches of rain fell on Sept. 25. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 

It certainly was encouraging that the South Carolina Office of Resilience found Charleston’s largest drainage project worth investing in. The nearly $10 million grant awarded by its Disaster Recovery Office will expand the Spring-Fishburne drainage project southward to help drain a large swath of the city’s Medical District.

But beyond the relief it ultimately will provide to motorists, ambulances and others trying to access our region’s largest group of hospitals during heavy rains, the grant was yet another positive sign that the city is finding the partners it needs — and will continue to need — to address its existential, multi-generational challenge of combatting fierce storms and rising seas.

The $9.96 million sum essentially will allow the city to bore a new tunnel deep underground from the tunnel network already being established in and around the Septima P. Clark Parkway; the new tunnel will extend underneath Ehrhardt Street and drain about 35 acres of the Medical District’s northern section once work is completed in a few years on the entire system, which includes a new pump station along the Ashley River.

During each of the past five years, the city has been hit with at least one major storm that has flooded the district, hindering those trying to get to or from one of its three hospitals. The district suffered an estimated $23 million in damage during 2019 alone, when it experienced 89 flood events.

The state office, created after the historic flooding of 2015, awarded about $30 million total to Charleston and six other drainage projects across the state; another $15 million went to reduce the likelihood of future damage by buying out frequently flooded properties. The latter two grants included $13 million to remove 61 Horry County homes hit by past floods, a commonsense move aimed at ending the costly cycle of repairing or rebuilding the same properties over and over again.

Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings.


Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the additional $10 million “is a critical step toward delivering much-needed flooding relief to one of our city’s most valuable resources — our medical district. As sea levels continue to rise and severe weather events increase in frequency, it’s more important than ever that we continue working to protect our city and our lifesaving hospitals.”

It’s important to remember that this isn’t the first time the state has stepped in to help. In 2012, the State Infrastructure Bank recognized the importance of the Spring-Fishburne drainage project and committed $88 million toward its completion. And a new state law allows Charleston and other local governments to use hospitality taxes — taxes on dining and drinks — for drainage work in flood-prone tourist areas. The new revenue stream might be more modest, but the city needs to pull together money from any source it can to help pay for the billions of dollars’ worth of work needed to ensure Charleston’s survival.

And we hope the efforts of state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, and Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, ultimately succeed in getting $50 million more for the state’s revolving fund to help pay for further work to minimize damage from future storms. As Yaron Miller of The Pew Charitable Trusts noted in a recent letter to the editor, studies show that every dollar invested in disaster mitigation saves society about $6 down the road.

The state’s growing involvement and cooperative cost-sharing will continue to be vital as Charleston and other coastal cities come to grips with their need to adapt to ever more water from storms and higher tides. The poster child for this challenge is the $1.4 billion plan in the works by the Army Corps of Engineers to establish a perimeter protection system around peninsular Charleston — a defense designed to minimize damage from hurricanes and tropical storms. The city’s share would be more than $400 million, a sum too great to be raised locally, especially given all the city’s other drainage-related needs that can’t simply be placed on a back shelf.

A few decades ago, the state created its infrastructure bank in recognition that there were major transportation projects, such as a new Cooper River bridge, that weren’t being addressed because their costs were so far beyond the annual sums available to upgrade state highways. The South Carolina Office of Resilience’s Disaster Recovery Office was created in recognition that the state must go on offense when it comes to flooding, not simply paying to clean up afterward but to act proactively to minimize future cleanups. It’s a smart idea, and there’s much more along these lines to be done.

2019 eidtorial:

The area around MUSC, Roper Hospital and the VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston floods frequently and severely. It’s a longstanding problem and a major public safety risk in the event of a major storm.

So South Carolina officials should be open to using $10 million in federal Department of Housing and Urban Development grant funds to build a new pipe and drainage system in the medical district to a larger pump project under the Crosstown.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made that request of Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year, and leaders of Roper and MUSC sent letters of support.

This relatively inexpensive fix — at least compared to the $197 million Spring-Fishburne pump system the medical district project would tie into — could make a potentially major difference for a site of obvious public importance. Mr. McMaster should give it the go-ahead.

But there are also a few broader issues that ought to be addressed.

The Spring-Fishburne project has been in the works for a decade, for example. Flooding problems in the medical district have been well-known for far longer. This fix should have been part of the original plan.

An apparent lack of foresight in the earliest stages of the Spring-Fishburne effort also recently contributed to a $43 million cost overrun and a four-year delay in the system’s completion.

City officials expect that those costs can be absorbed without too much disruption, but keeping projects on time and on budget will be critical in addressing the city’s larger flooding problems.

It’s also not entirely clear why MUSC needed to build a new, roughly $400 million children’s hospital, which is expected to open this year, in an area with demonstrated flood hazards rather than elsewhere in the Charleston area.

As The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman reported last August, MUSC’s existing facilities on the peninsula have faced such severe flooding challenges that on at least one occasion doctors had to arrive at the main hospital by boat.

The combination of the Spring-Fishburne effort and the similarly ambitious Calhoun West drainage project — which doesn’t yet have an official timeline — ought to help prevent similar disasters in most cases, at least for the foreseeable future.

There may be some additional benefits to having a hospital system less highly concentrated in a single part of the city, and other locations might merit greater attention as part of MUSC’s growth and expansion plans.

Roper has multiple facilities far outside the Charleston peninsula, for instance. MUSC plans to build a new hospital in Berkeley County. But a newer building is expected to eventually replace its main hospital in downtown Charleston.

That’s a potentially risky decision.

For now, a pipe under the medical district ought to provide relatively timely, cost-effective relief to better ensure that vital emergency services remain available even in dangerous floods.

Gov. McMaster ought to facilitate the funding and be open to any other state assistance that can help speed Charleston’s efforts to build a safer, more resilient city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News