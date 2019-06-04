The southern end of North Charleston meets the technical definition of a “food desert.” There’s no full-service grocery store within a few miles, making it difficult for people without personal vehicles to access fresh, healthy food.
But that definition might be a bit overly restrictive. There are ways for residents in southern North Charleston to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and other quality foods without having to travel to another part of town.
And refreshingly, those options are being spearheaded by residents themselves or by community-minded entrepreneurs with a personal interest in seeing the area succeed.
As The Post and Courier’s Rickey Dennis reported last week, startups such as Fresh Future Farm are connecting people in North Charleston’s south end to locally grown produce via community gardening.
Lowcountry Street Grocer works like a farmers market on wheels, bringing vegetables, bread, meat and other local products to underserved communities.
Convenience stores can be a lifeline for other basic goods.
These services aren’t a perfect substitute for a full-service grocery store, which is something that southern North Charleston has lacked since a Winn-Dixie closed in 2005. But they are a welcome reminder of the ways in which fostering small, local business can make communities healthier and more resilient.
Focusing on innovative local efforts might be a better way for North Charleston officials to boost the often-overlooked southern end of the city than their so-far unsuccessful attempts to lure a national grocery chain to the area.
City officials say they have spoken with dozens of grocers about moving to a site near where the Winn-Dixie once operated in the former Shipwatch Square shopping center. They even offered up to $1 million in subsidies to any business willing to set up shop there.
As those efforts repeatedly came up short, we advocated a public-private partnership to form a grocery cooperative, which could help drive community investment in ways that a grocery chain might not.
Perhaps it would make more sense to start smaller.
There’s plenty of open and underused land and retail space in the southern end of North Charleston. That’s an opportunity to host pop-up shops or a semi-permanent farmers market, for instance. Quality, affordable, fresh food from local producers could draw in shoppers from other parts of the city and the region.
Eventually, the extra foot traffic combined with planned investments in mass transit, affordable housing and other important amenities in the area ought to provide the critical mass necessary to finally convince a grocery store to put down roots.
But there’s no reason to wait on that uncertain future.
North Charleston already has forward-thinking people working to meet the needs of the city’s residents in creative ways. Helping those people find the space and resources to grow their operations might prove more beneficial than a heavily subsidized grocery chain.
The important thing is offering access to fresh, healthy food to residents of North Charleston’s southern end. The business model behind that food doesn’t matter as much.