Benjamin Franklin once opined, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” If he had lived in the present he might have added “and government regulations.” The Trump administration has made progress in trimming the regulatory thicket, but it has a long, long way to go.
The rise in regulation over the past half century has been nothing short of astounding. According to figures compiled by the Mercatus Center of George Mason University, between 1950 and 2016 the number of words in the Code of Federal Regulations grew from around 6 million to 104.5 million, more than 17 times, a rate of growth almost twice as fast as that of the nation’s economy over the same period.
According to the federal Office of Management and Budget, government regulations deliver between $4 and $6 in benefits for every dollar of cost. But these numbers are debated.
Researchers at the Mercatus Center think the growth in regulations has been a drag on the economy. Using 1980 as a base year, they calculate that between that year and 2012 the growth in regulations caused the economy to grow only 80 percent as fast as if the regulatory burden had not increased.
To take just one example of the financial burden of federal rules, the Internal Revenue Service last year estimated that Americans spent 2.6 billion hours filing their individual income taxes. The collective value of those hours is astonishing.
The number of regulations took a dip in 2017 for the first time in 20 years due to Trump administration efforts, but there are still more than a million specific restrictions in the federal code, a number that has risen two-and-a-half times since 1970.
Many of those rules are useful, of course. Some of them help protect clean air and water, ensure that food is safe to eat and that the goods we buy are safe to use, for example. Others, however, are simply wasteful of time, financial resources and human energy.
Part of the reason for the rise in the number of regulations is the creation of roughly 20 new federal departments and agencies that can write them. Part is the nature of bureaucracies — writing new rules is a major part of their job, removing old ones, not so much. And part is the increasing tendency of Congress to micromanage the private sector and delegate detailed implementation to the bureaucracy.
For example, when Congress passed the Federal Reserve Act in 1913, the bill was 31 pages long. The Glass-Steagall Act of 1933 separating commercial and investment banks was 37 pages long.
The Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, written in response to the collapse of the nation’s financial system in 2008, was 2,400 pages long. A single section restoring the separation between commercial and investment eventually resulted in over 900 pages of regulations.
To fight this growing mess, the Trump administration has adopted a tactic first applied successfully in Britain. Every agency is given a zero-cost-increase regulatory budget or told to cut regulatory costs. Each major new regulation is paid for by eliminating one or more existing ones.
So far, by the administration’s accounting, the regulatory budget has resulted in modest net savings compared to 2016 of about $1 billion.
But a recent study by the American Action Forum, a conservative economic watchdog, suggests that the administration will exceed its target this year, reaching reductions of more than $30 billion. For the most part, that would be worth celebrating.