How we think about and talk about hurricanes needs to change.
A hurricane is more than wind. Flooding from rainfall or storm surge might be more destructive, as we have seen with hurricanes Florence, Harvey and “Superstorm” Sandy, but our outdated system for categorizing hurricanes based on solely on wind speeds ignores these threats.
A storm becomes a Category 1 hurricane when winds around the eye reach 74 mph, a Category 2 at 96 mph, a Category 3 at 111 mph, a Category 4 at 131 mph and a Category 5 at 155 mph. While wind speed is a significant factor in storm surge, these categories tell us nothing about the size of the storm, its direction and speed and, perhaps most importantly, rainfall.
Hurricane Harvey, for instance, a Category 4 storm when it made landfall, was quickly downgraded to tropical depression status before stalling near Houston and dumping some 60 inches of rain of on the nation’s fourth most populous city.
Likewise, Florence’s wrath has come in the form of rainfall. More than 20 deaths have been blamed on the storm, mostly from flooding caused by up to 30 inches of rain. But Florence was just a Category 1 hurricane when it came ashore and downgraded to a tropical storm by the time the real trouble started. That could have lulled into complacency many people in the path of the storm who might have fled stronger hurricane, despite repeated warnings from the National Hurricane Center about the potential for catastrophic flooding.
Even when wind speed decreases, a hurricane’s reach can expand and increase the potential for rainfall and storm surge, as was the case with Florence.
The disconnect between a hurricane’s wind-speed category and its potential for destruction has not escaped meteorologists, many of whom have done a better job of forecasting rainfall amounts and storm surge.
A “Cyclone Damage Potential Index,” which would account for winds, the radius of hurricane-force winds and how fast the storm moves, has been proposed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Another “Hurricane Hazard Index” model, first suggested in 2006 by University of Colorado-Boulder researcher Lakshmi Kantha, would account for several factors including wind speed, the size of the storm and potential rainfall. Under that system, when Florence had winds of a 120 mph extending 70 miles from its eye, the storm would have been a Category 2.6, he told The Atlantic.
When the current system was developed in the early 1970s, storm categories did factor in barometric pressure, storm surge and the potential for flooding due to rain. But it was later simplified – perhaps oversimplified -- when wind measurements became more accurate and meteorologists realized that predicting storm surge relied on several factors other than wind speed.
What’s clear is that categorizing a storm based on wind speed alone can be deceptive, even dangerous when trying to communicate a storm’s threat to the public. With the prospect of storms becoming wetter because of climate change, hurricane categorization should at least include wind, rain and storm surge to help people make better decisions about when to head for higher ground.