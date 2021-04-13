Editorial: The Venus flytrap is one cool plant — and it's up to us to save it

Most of us were probably a bit incredulous the first time we heard about the Venus flytrap: There’s such a thing as a carnivorous plant? One that actually can clench its jaw-like protuberance around an unsuspecting fly?
Many of us probably remain unaware that this special plant is native to only a very small part of our world: the inland habitats not far from the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina. And all of us need to be more aware that it might not exist for much longer.
As Shamira McCray recently reported, College of Charleston biology instructor Jean Everett warned that the plant soon could be lost because of a host of threats, including poaching, loss of habitat and too few fires — either wildfires or controlled burns — in areas where it likes to grow. Fewer than 100 populations are believed to exist in Horry County and 15 coastal North Carolina counties. A 2019 survey estimated that only about 302,000 native plants were left, down from about 4.5 million four decades earlier, a dramatic and disturbing trend.
We continue to call on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the plant as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. The agency has left it in limbo for decades. Such decisions by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are supposed to be made within two years of a petition, but the agency has had a big backlog. The agency and its congressional overseers should focus on how that backlog can be whittled down.
Even if the Venus flytrap is added to the federal endangered list, that’s only one step toward its conservation. While the Endangered Species Act protects animals that stray onto private lands, it doesn’t address endangered plants that might grow there.
So there are other important steps to take. Dr. Everett notes that more people need to realize how destructive it can be to poach these plants. It might seem harmless to stop along the side of a road and pick a few, but such actions become destructive as more people do it. For hobbyists, some nurseries offer the plants, but buyers should ensure they’re cultivated, not harvested from the wild.
“Poaching is a serious threat to all plant species in longleaf ecosystems, and I’ve had older women from garden clubs saying, ‘Where are all the orchids in the Francis Marion? Where are all the pitcher plants in the Francis Marion?’ Well, anything on the side of the road has been poached,” Dr. Everett said. “There’s a significant lack of respect.”
Fire is another important component of the Venus flytrap’s survival.
“When you take fire out of the ecosystem, a broadleaf community almost instantly develops,” Dr. Everett said. A longleaf pine forest “is an incredibly diverse ecosystem, but it’s totally controlled by an open canopy that’s produced by fire and the elimination of a middle layer. ... The Forest Service doesn’t have as much money to burn as much as it should,” partly because massive Western wildfires have scorched the agency’s budget. Private development near Forest Service lands, such as the Francis Marion National Forest, also makes controlled burns more complicated to initiate.
Leaving the Venus flytrap in endangered-species limbo threatens not only its continued existence but a chance for botanists to study the peculiar plant in its native habitat. So the Center for Biological Diversity rightly sued the Trump administration for its failure to decide whether the flytrap and the hundreds of other plants and animals should be protected under the Endangered Species Act.
The Biden administration and Congress should ensure that the Forest Service has the funding necessary for controlled burns in the Francis Marion, to support its biodiversity among other reasons.
Saving the Venus flytrap is not unlike saving an endangered old public building: It will require money, multiple steps and persistence. But first and most important of all, it will require enough people to decide it’s worth the effort.