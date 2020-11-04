Editorial: The valuable role Charleston's League of Women Voters played in election

You probably saw or at least knew about the debates that ETV and The Post and Courier sponsored this fall in the U.S. Senate and 1st Congressional District races. And you’re probably familiar with our news department’s extensive reporting on those contests.
But what you might have missed — although we hope you didn’t — was the valuable role that the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area played in providing debates, conversations with candidates and written candidate questionnaires for legislative and local races.
The League livestreamed 15 debates, most featuring multiple races, between candidates for solicitor, county council, school board and S.C. House and Senate races in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. It also hosted a half-dozen “conversations” when only one of the candidates for an office agreed to participate. Local chapters in other parts of the state launched similar but smaller efforts.
This was particularly useful because we in the media sometimes get fixated on those up-ballot races and don’t do as good a job as we should covering the races for the Legislature, county council, school boards and county courthouse, which can easily involve dozens of candidates in a single county.
The questions the League asked in the debates and on its questionnaires tended to focus on the organization’s priority issues — not all of which are important to all voters — but they still provided a useful opportunity to compare candidates side-by-side. In many cases, those comparisons simply weren’t available anywhere else.
There’s no shortage of organizations that work to “educate” voters, and most of them are, like the League of Women Voters, officially nonpartisan. But they generally veer into advocacy — and, increasingly, all the way over into propaganda — rather than sticking to information.
Certainly, the League has its political preferences, and it tends to skew toward the political left.
But unlike most organizations that get involved in political campaigns, a central principle for the League of Women Voters — an organization with male and female members that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — is studying issues. It’s through the study process that it determines which positions it will support — not the other way around.
That model — study first, then decide — helps explain its active role in providing information to help our community vet candidates.
It’s a true service, and one we hope the League of Women Voters will provide for a second 100 years.