Editorial: The problem with wipes, flushable or not, should disappear. We can help

Two years ago, Charleston witnessed one of the nastiest wads of stuff in its long, recorded history: a mass of wipes about the size of a lounge chair that divers pulled from raw sewage lurking in the depths of the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. The enormous clog consisted mostly of thousands of wet wipes or baby wipes, and it posed a real problem: The mass caused sewage to back up along eight West Ashley mains. Fortunately, there was no spill.
This sort of trouble, unfortunately, lingers to this day and seems to be getting worse as ever more wipes are flushed down toilets, which also have changed gradually to become more efficient and use less water.
So we are pleased to see Charleston Water System joining other utilities across the country to pursue legal action against the manufacturers of wipes that market themselves as “flushable” but that often don’t appear to decompose as promised. While we prefer to see such disputes resolved outside a courtroom, we expect this lawsuit — and others like it — ultimately will shine a needed light into the problem, specifically who should be liable for the costly added maintenance created by these “fatbergs,” a technical term for a hard mass formed by wipes, tampons, string, hair, makeup pads, cigarette butts, assorted paper and congealed grease and cooking fat.
The CWS lawsuit targets Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Costco, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other companies that make, market, distribute or sell the wipes. The utility’s lawyers hope it becomes a class-action lawsuit so utilities in other towns and cities may join it.
In an emailed statement to reporter Andrew Brown, Kimberly-Clark said it stands behind the comments for its Cottonelle wipes, saying they “meet or exceed widely accepted industry standards for flushability.” It says the problem stems from other kinds of wipes not intended for flushing, such as baby, household and cosmetic wipes. Other defendants made similar claims or didn’t respond to Mr. Brown.
While we welcome judicial scrutiny of the liability of those who make and sell wipes, this is not a matter for the courts alone. We all can and should take one simple step to help keep our sewer rates low and reduce the chances of a backup or leak: Throw these woven, commercial wipes (not the nonwoven toilet paper) in a trash can. Ditto with other nondissolvable materials that also contribute to the problem.
The 2018 problem at Plum Island began when the utility reduced the flow in its sewer pipes in anticipation of their flooding from Hurricane Michael. But the storm didn’t bring much rain, and as Plum Island’s pumps moved the reduced flow, it pulled along vast clots of disposables lining the bottom of the sewer pipes, eventually covering Plum Island’s suction inlets.
Mike Saia, a spokesman for Charleston Water System, told Mr. Brown that the 2018 incident was an extreme example, but the utility still spends around $250,000 per year removing wipes from its sewage pipes. That’s about $4 for every sewer customer. “Problems are caused by wipes labeled as flushable and non-flushable,” he said, “and flushable wipes are not all created equally.”
Tossing a wipe into a trash can may not get it out of your house as immediately as flushing it, but it’s the far more responsible thing to do. The simple step not only will work to keep your bill low, but it could help prevent a problematic spill down the line.