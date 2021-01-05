Editorial: The new sheriff in Charleston County

The swearing-in of Kristin Graziano as Charleston County’s first new sheriff in more than three decades was a lowkey affair — as are most public events amid the pandemic — but there were encouraging signs that she has the temperament and skill to build new bridges between one of South Carolina’s largest law enforcement agencies and the diverse population it serves.
Among her friends and supporters in the small crowd Monday was a woman whom Ms. Graziano befriended several years ago when she worked as a deputy in a local public school. Jasmine Mazyck, then a student and now a mother of two, said she often went to school just to see the deputy she credits with setting her on the right path. “When nobody believed in me and I thought everyone was out to get me, she proved me wrong,” Ms. Mazyck said. “She cared about me, and she’s going to change things for the community.”
The inspiring anecdote also highlights one of Ms. Graziano’s key challenges: fulfilling the hopes of supporters who want her to improve her office’s outreach efforts and diversify its personnel, especially in upper positions, all while continuing to effectively manage deputies’ work.
The election campaign did not feature much talk about fighting crime or lowering the county’s crime rate. Outgoing Sheriff Al Cannon has done a good job with that, even during a difficult year. Ms. Graziano campaigned largely on pledges to improve accountability and transparency in a department that not only enforces the law countywide, particularly in unincorporated areas, but also oversees the detention center.
Ms. Graziano’s victory was undoubtedly aided by minority voices who thought that Sheriff Cannon was not sensitive enough to their concerns over lingering inequalities in our justice system — concerns that exploded last year after high-profile national tragedies, most starkly the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
While the cities of Charleston and North Charleston either have examined or are examining how their police departments interact with minority communities, the county has had no such audit plans. It’s worth noting, though, that Mr. Cannon and his team did work closely for years with the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which has sought to use data to improve safety and the community’s well-being partly by closely monitoring the jail population. They also brought in former FBI agent and prosecutor M. Quentin Williams, a lawyer and the founder of the nonprofit Dedication to Community, to teach personnel how to build trust and better relations with the community.
Indeed, this week’s changing of the guard can’t properly take place without an appreciation for the legacy of Mr. Cannon, who served 32 years as sheriff and had little political opposition along the way. When the former North Charleston police chief first took office as sheriff, his deputies only ran the jail and served warrants; under his leadership, county voters agreed to dissolve the county’s police department and place its sworn police officers under his command.
He also led the office through Hurricane Hugo, a $100 million jail expansion that bears his name and a more cooperative footing with other local police agencies — one that made possible the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. “I have marveled ... at the journey and the adventure this has been for me,” Mr. Cannon told reporter Gregory Yee.
In the near future, Mr. Cannon, 74, will continue to chair the state’s Public Safety Coordinating Council and may find other ways to use his extensive law enforcement expertise. We wish him well, and we also wish Sheriff Graziano the best as she continues the work of keeping our streets safe while building better bridges with the community.