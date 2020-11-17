Editorial: The Marine experiment didn't go so well. Here's what we can learn from it

The Marine Corps isolated recruits on The Citadel campus this summer so it could continue training young men and women to become Marines; the barracks on the Charleston campus made it possible to quarantine them for what commanders hoped would be long enough to weed out anyone who had been infected before they arrived, in order to make close-contact training safe for everyone.
But the arrangement also made for a great public-health experiment when the Marines allowed researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York and the Naval Medical Research Center to turn the exercise into a study about COVID-19 transmission. Their findings underscore a lot of what we know about the pandemic but sometimes prefer not to believe, or at least not think about.
Researchers writing in last week’s New England Journal of Medicine report that 1% of recruits arrived at The Citadel infected with the novel coronavirus, even though they had been required to quarantine at home for two weeks.
More worrisome: Even though recruits were confined to campus, had a single roommate, were required to wear masks at all times and keep at least 6 feet apart, did most training outdoors, had daily fever and symptom checks and spent those two weeks under the supervision of Marines, another 2% tested positive during the two-week quarantine on campus.
It’s possible that some of those young people were exposed to COVID-19 before they arrived in Charleston but hadn’t developed the infection yet. But a third of the infected recruits had roommates who also tested positive, which suggests they gave it to each other, and epidemiologic analysis showed six different strains of the disease, correlating closely to which platoons the recruits were assigned to, and providing “evidence for transmission of these strains at the supervised quarantine location.”
More worrisome still: Even though about 10% of the 51 infected recruits reported experiencing some COVID symptoms in the week before testing positive, all of the infections were detected through scheduled testing, not as a result of recruits self-reporting or being detected during their daily temperature checks and health screening.
Of course, this reminds us that it’s difficult to get young people to follow public-health rules. The researchers noted that “recruits were under the constant supervision of Marine Corps instructors,” whereas “Other settings in which young adults congregate are unlikely to reflect similar adherence to measures intended to reduce transmission.”
But it’s also an unsettling reminder of how much time can elapse between exposure and a positive test; of what a high portion of infected people — perhaps especially young, healthy people — are asymptomatic or have only the mildest symptoms; and of how easily the virus spreads, even under Marine supervision.
Those are all things we need to keep in mind as we make daily decisions about how much time we really need to spend in public and how important it is to keep our masks on and our hands clean — and as we finalize our Thanksgiving plans.