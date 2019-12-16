OK, so the recent return of the Folly Boat isn’t the most significant local development in the Charleston region this year. In fact, it might not even crack the Top 100. But for those of us accustomed to seeing it along the way to Folly Beach, there’s a comforting sense that an offbeat but still important part of local history has been preserved.
For those new to the Charleston area, the Folly Boat is our most accidental landmark. Hurricane Hugo deposited the 50-foot-long boat along Folly Road in 1989, and no one bothered to claim it. Meanwhile, thousands of people painted messages on its hull for almost three decades until Tropical Storm Irma’s flood waters carried it away in 2017.
The steel boat remained stranded next to a private dock as one relocation scheme or another failed to come together. But just recently, just in time for Christmas, the owner of The Barrel, Chad Reynolds, crews with Limehouse & Sons and others managed to pick up the concrete-filled boat, move it back and incorporate it into the fence at the Folly Road bar.
Those passing by Friday saw its new message: “Merry Christmas, Folly ... I’m Back.”
For Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin, the real present might be that his city has no ownership of it and no need to worry about the content of its future messages, some of which — if past is prologue — promise to be far more contentious than “Merry Christmas.”
“That’s The Barrel’s headache now,” Mayor Goodwin said.
Mr. Reynolds said he understands the First Amendment and the concept of freedom of speech, and while he’s not encouraging people to repaint the boat, those who do largely will be standing in the public right of way, even though the boat itself is on his land.
This is Charleston after all, so let’s hope that Mr. Reynolds gets his wish and most future boat artists stick to painting “Happy Birthday” or wedding proposals on its hull. “Let’s just keep it classy,” he said, adding he does have cameras on the boat that he can access 24/7. “If anything offensive gets painted on it, I’m here. I live a mile away, and I have a bucket of white paint and a roller in my truck.”
Time will tell if the boat will continue to receive so many paint jobs that it occasionally sheds an inches-thick layer of oil and latex. We expect it will. Mr. Reynolds said he rescued it
not for himself or The Barrel but as a sort of gift to the people of Folly.
Of course, the real gift for Folly and the entire region would be a respite not only from any controversial messages but also from any storm powerful enough to pick up the boat and carry it away yet again.