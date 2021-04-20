Editorial: The end (at least for us. at least for now) of a long war

With President Joe Biden’s decision to remove American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 20 years to the day after brutal attacks on the United States launched from that country, the die is cast. America is done with fighting Afghanistan’s seemingly eternal wars. Maybe.
Whether that is a good thing or a bad thing depends on the future. On the good side, a costly, often misguided and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to create a stable government to Afghanistan is over. Provided Mr. Biden does not change his mind, the Afghanistan project is done. Unless we have to return there to protect ourselves and our allies.
But this is no Mission Accomplished moment. On the bad side of the ledger, the Taliban, whose leaders have not honored their commitments to negotiate in good faith with the Afghan government and to observe a ceasefire, seem poised to seize control of the country by force. If they do, expect them to re-institute their medieval views of justice and the role of women.
The Taliban are likely to succeed because their patron, Pakistan, supports this development in the benighted view that it prevents India from having an influence on the Afghan government. The government of Pakistan seems trapped in a “great game” fantasy out of the 19th century in which control of the “heartland” — that is Afghanistan — translates somehow into global prominence.
The odds favor a rapid collapse, a huge refugee problem and the return to power of a movement that considers the United States an enemy. There can be no surety that the new regime — if and most likely when it assumes power — will not once again harbor terrorist organizations aiming to attack the West in general and the United States in particular. At the same time, Afghanistan’s history of frequent violent changes of government suggests that the Taliban might not hold onto power for very long without changing their approach.
The argument against withdrawal turns on a belief that U.S. security will be endangered by pulling out. Mr. Biden is allowing a hedge against that possibility by maintaining a U.S. embassy in Kabul well protected by American troops, not all of whom will be leaving, and by continuing substantial financial assistance. He has an option, which he may exercise, of bringing back the Central Intelligence Agency’s field operators to buck up the Afghan security forces and develop good relations with the nation’s anti-Taliban warlords.
Until we know more about the fine details, about all that can be said about Mr. Biden’s decision not to reverse the Trump administration’s plan to pull out of the country is that if he somehow keeps the Taliban at bay, Americans will applaud. If Afghanistan collapses in chaos, Republicans are sure to point that out as a blemish on his presidency.
Sadly, the fate of Afghanistan citizens who relied on the United States to help secure the modernization of their country is also now at stake in the uncertain future ahead. In the debate about refugee numbers, Mr. Biden should make room for any Afghan who cooperated with U.S forces to seek shelter here from likely reprisals — something, in fact, that every one of his predecessors should have done.
A victory by the Taliban will dim the luster of U.S. foreign commitments and embolden our rivals. But a far greater collapse, that of the protracted U.S. war effort in Vietnam, has left no permanent scars except among those who depended on our support. We can turn away from a failing Afghan government, but we should not turn away from Afghans who supported us, who worked with us and who believed in us.