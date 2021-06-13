Editorial: The court has spoken. Now it's time to conserve Captain Sam's Spit for all of us forever.

The owners of the southernmost parcel on Kiawah Island, known by most as Captain Sam’s Spit, have been seeking permission for more than a decade to develop it as luxury homesites.
During that time, Charleston County has been brushed by several hurricanes, flooding has become a dominant regional challenge, and most of us have come to accept the reality that our world is warming and our seas are rising at a dangerous pace, even if we still disagree on why and what we should do about it.
Also, the teardrop-shaped spit has become even more tentatively attached to the larger island, after storms already severed the link three times.
That’s why we were encouraged by the South Carolina Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control erred when it issued permits for a 2,380-foot steel wall along the narrow neck.
Kudos to Amy Armstrong of the S.C. Environmental Law Project for leading the legal fight on behalf of the state’s conservation community, including the Coastal Conservation League.
In short, the court found that the proposed wall needs to be scrutinized because of its potential effect on what’s known as the “critical area,” which includes coastal water, tidelands, beaches and dunes — even though it would be built on property upland of that regulated part of the coast.
“Because the certification requires construction of the steel wall to occur upland of the critical area, it was ostensibly not necessary for KDP (Kiawah Development Partners) to seek a special permit or for its application to undergo rigorous analysis. However, this interpretation is misleading, and is actually similar to the steel wall itself — initially it may be obscured, but once the sand shifts, it will become visible and ultimately replace the sandy beach,” Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in the ruling. “All the expert testimony confirmed the erosion would continue until the wall became exposed — otherwise there would be no need for an erosion control device.”
On two previous occasions, the state’s Administrative Law Court granted permits over DHEC’s objections. Both times, the Supreme Court overruled the lower court.
After the developers’ third strike before the state’s highest court, it’s time for all this legal back-and-forth to stop and talks to begin about placing this fragile and beautiful piece of land in a state of conservation for the enjoyment and benefit of all of us.
Of course, we realize why the developers still are trying: The question of whether 50 homes can be built there will shape the developers’ return on their investment.
Kiawah Development Partners owns the property landward of the mean high water mark, but the beach itself belongs to the public, and the state shouldn’t allow any development that cuts off the public’s access to the beach — as this inevitably would.
Nor should taxpayers have to foot the bill for state and federal disaster relief when a catastrophic storm assaults the rapidly eroding isthmus, as it inevitably will.
While the spit has been accreting on its southwestern end, its neck has been whittled away and could be cut from the rest of the island in a storm, maybe even this year or next.
As the reality of rising seas becomes more clear, we’re debating how best to respond — shifting our sources of energy, fortifying our cities and more. But the most obvious step we can take is to not build in our most vulnerable places.
The future of Captain Sam’s is intertwined with that of Beachwalker Park next door; they have the same owners. In 1976, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission signed a 99-year lease with the developer. The county doesn’t pay rent but covered the cost to build and maintain its parking lot, boardwalk, restrooms and showers.
The park — the closest accessible public beach for rapidly expanding Johns Island — is so popular that its 200-plus parking spaces often fill up shortly after it opens on weekends.
While that lease is good for another 55 years, the park could be developed after that.
We would encourage state and county leaders, Kiawah Island Town Council and the conservation community to work toward placing all this land in public hands.
As the court noted, it’s one of South Carolina’s three remaining pristine sandy beaches (the others being Hunting Island and Huntington Beach state parks).
As South Carolina grows, we should have more, not less, access to pristine beaches, and allowing development on Captain Sam’s Spit would be the ultimate example of sacrificing a public resource to maximize private gain.