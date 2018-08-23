For now, the plan is to repair the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River so it can safely stay open for the rest of its expected lifespan. But given the the bridge’s apparent fragility and unpredictability, it would be smart to have a backup plan.
“Repairs are going as well as we could hope,” said Kevin Turner, district bridge engineer with the state Department of Transportation. “These repairs should get us to a place where replacement should not be needed.”
Mr. Turner said the 27-year old bridge -- which actually is two side-by-side spans -- could last nearly another five decades with proper maintenance. Other sources have suggested the bridge is about halfway through its expected lifespan.
But problems have plagued the bridge for years, since well before the cable break that forced the westbound span's closure in May and snarled traffic across the Charleston region for weeks.
DOT officials had conducted weekly inspections since a different cable problem was identified 2 years ago. Joint issues were discovered just a few years after the bridge opened in 1991. And corrosion and cable damage have been well-documented concerns for years.
Over the next several months, DOT plans to implement a system to remotely monitor the cables, improve waterproofing to prevent corrosion and install extra cables, among other improvements. Periodic lane closures will likely be necessary, although the bulk of the work will occur inside the spans’ cavernous interiors.
The traffic nightmare that followed from the westbound span's weekslong closure pales in comparison to the tragedy that could have resulted from a more serious structural failure. Public safety must be the top concern moving forward.
To that end, the repairs already underway are obviously necessary. Commuters will continue to depend on the Wando River bridge for the foreseeable future, whether or not a replacement plan is in the works.
But the timeline for new road projects, particularly ones that involve sensitive wetlands, can take years. By the time a new bridge is permitted, approved and funded, the existing spans might be significantly closer to the end of their lifespans -- even assuming no further problems are identified.
And long-term transportation plans call for widening and reworking I-526, which could involve building new bridges anyway.
"We're in the middle of the permitting process for the I-526 corridor project," explained Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee. "If for some reason engineers determine that the bridge's life will be less than what DOT thinks, it may be a good idea to consider including the bridge in that project."
In other words, it makes since to start planning, especially when considering the future of a vitally important bridge with such a shaky past and an uncertain future.
We already know the headaches a few weeks of a Wando River bridge closing can cause. We can’t risk a more extensive shutdown that could drag on for months or even years.
DOT has worked overtime to get the bridge back into shape, completing repairs ahead of schedule on more than one occasion. That’s great news. We need to get the bridge in the best condition possible and keep it in use for as long as is feasible and safe.
But we should also prepare for the worst and have a backup plan in place.