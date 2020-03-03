Editorial: The Charleston County sheriff's race has begun. That's a good thing

A highly unusual situation developed in Charleston County last week when a sheriff’s deputy was shown the door because of her plans to run for election against her boss. Neither appears to have done anything wrong in this matter, and we hope both the incumbent and his challenger wage an enlightened, vigorous campaign for this important office.

Veteran Deputy Kristin Graziano has every right to seek this job, and we look forward to learning more about her qualifications and her ideas about running what has become South Carolina’s largest sheriff’s office.

And longtime Sheriff Al Cannon apparently acted within his authority when he placed Ms. Graziano on paid leave last week, citing a potential conflict of interest. All elected officials have broad authority to hire, fire and discipline their top staffers, but in South Carolina, sheriffs’ discretion extends throughout the entire department. Ms. Graziano turned in her gun, badge and uniforms and will collect pay until her built-up vacation expires around May. Then she will be on unpaid leave, but she still could land a county job in another department.

Some critics say Sheriff Cannon violated Deputy Graziano’s civil liberties: Even a leader in Mr. Cannon’s own Republican Party, GOP county chairman Maurice Washington, told The Post and Courier’s Glenn Smith that Mr. Cannon’s action “discourages individuals who have every right to seek public office without fear of retribution.”

We think that’s a stretch. Sheriff Cannon didn’t fire her; he only left her employment in limbo until after the Nov. 3 election. And most sheriff employees step down or get another job before seeking their boss’ job. “If it’s so bad that she thinks she needs to replace me, I am not sure why she is still working here,” Mr. Cannon told Mr. Smith.

Still, the back-and-forth over the appropriateness of Sheriff Cannon’s personnel move is both educational and a politically positive sign that both candidates intend to bring robust campaigns to this year’s contest. And who knows? It still could be something hashed out in a court.

Regular readers of this newspaper already know that sheriff misconduct has become one of South Carolina’s most significant law enforcement concerns, and we continue to urge state lawmakers to enact guardrails to make it more difficult for sheriffs to take advantage of their positions and even cross the line from legal to illegal activities.

Mr. Cannon has not been a major part of that problem, but he’s not perfect either. He has faced criticism for high-profile, unsolved cases and was arrested in 2012 after slapping a handcuffed suspect in the face after a vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of 133 mph.

And there are other, less scrutinized aspects of his record as sheriff that a campaign could air out, such as how his office has swollen to a $64 million-a-year enterprise, with more employees than any other sheriff in the state (despite Charleston being only the third-largest county). Also, there’s Ms. Graziano’s ongoing 2019 lawsuit alleging she and other deputies were shortchanged on pay.

In less than two weeks, filing will begin for the sheriff’s race and many other state and county posts. Given the power of incumbency and the realities of partisan gerrymandering, we expect relatively few incumbents will face serious challengers.

Mr. Cannon is a Republican and Ms. Graziano is expected to file as a Democrat. Charleston is one of South Carolina’s few counties where both political parties enjoy a solid base. Despite this parity, Mr. Cannon faced no opponent during his past three elections. (A potential 2012 Democratic challenger was among several dozen kicked off the ballot because of a legal technicality.)

So this year looks to be different, and that’s a good thing, as a contested election — regardless of the outcome — promises to bring more sunshine and attention to the workings of an important arm of local government.