Editorial: The bungled handling of Charleston's East Side smokestacks

Across South Carolina, it's a sad fact that many of the governments that enact and regulate historic preservation are also some of the worst offenders, particularly when it comes to historically significant structures put at risk by neglect.
Some local examples include the long-threatened Tibwin Plantation home owned by the federal government outside McClellanville, and the 19th century home at 141 Ashley Ave., the Wedge Plantation near Georgetown and the architecturally significant Bennett Rice Mill facade in Charleston, all owned by arms of the state.
And now we can add the pair of smokestacks next to the St. Julian Devine Community Center to that regrettably long list. It's owned by the city of Charleston, the same local government that pioneered the use of zoning for historic preservation in the early 20th century and is still looked to as a model in this field. But the city announced suddenly this week that these chimneys are structurally problematic and must be taken down at once, before the next hurricane arrives.
The city's argument is if one or both were to collapse, it could damage as many as 32 neighboring structures. After receiving a report from an independent structural engineer who said that's a real risk, the city's chief building official ordered their demolition to protect the safety of anyone nearby.
That assessment might be right, but we are troubled by the city's lack of engagement with the preservation community before it came to this decision. As Kristopher King of the Preservation Society of Charleston notes, almost every demolition request submitted to the city contains a similar letter from a structural engineer saying a building has deteriorated to the point that it presents a safety risk. In many of these cases, the city's Board of Architectural Review denies demolition, and the building is renovated instead.
With the smokestacks, the city is bypassing the BAR, citing public safety. Obviously, public safety is most important, but the structural engineer's Aug. 21 letter to justify the planned demolition also makes it clear the city has been considering the smokestacks' future for two years. During that time, it never brought the neighborhood or preservation community into the discussion to hear their thoughts on the importance of these structures. The lack of community dialogue about their value to the city, along with a lack of public discussion over their problems and the costs of fixing them, do not foster trust.
It's true they are more landmark than useful space that can be reclaimed for living, shopping or working. But they also are a relatively rare surviving piece of Charleston's industrial past, a reminder that during much of the history of the Charleston region, all heavy industry was concentrated downtown. That history is being lost as the region grows and those uses spread beyond the peninsula.
Maybe an earlier conversation would have led to a different outcome. Maybe not. But at least the city would have avoided adding another unfortunate surprise to this unfortunate year.
The city's original intent was to renovate the smokestacks as part of its larger effort to renovate its St. Julian Devine Community Center, but with the city pushing to remove them as soon as early next month, there appears to be no time to explore the cost of — and public support for — preserving this part of our skyline.
Mr. King told The Post and Courier's Mikaela Porter he hoped that what would come out of this debacle is "how can we prevent this from happening again." We need to do more than hope. We need to insist that the city take action both to offset the loss of these landmarks to our community and to ensure that it does not put us in such a lose-lose position again.