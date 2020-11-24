Editorial: The beginning of the end of Big Pharma control of US drug costs

President Donald Trump announced three executive actions Friday that are designed to lower prescription drug prices for seniors, the federal government and others. The new rules, which could take effect as early as January, disrupt business-as-usual drug pricing and address a widespread concern.
They have drawn bitter complaints from the pharmaceutical industry and likely will be challenged in court.
But President-elect Joe Biden also has promised to lower drug prices, so whether he takes President Trump’s path or chooses another approach, the issue rightly will be near the top of the political to-do list in 2021.
Big Pharma should have seen this coming and modified its informal business model, which seeks to recoup the investment cost of developing new drugs from the American market while greatly increasing its sales by making discount deals abroad, where most governments control drug pricing.
If the Trump initiative survives, the drug industry will be forced to try a different approach.
Under the first change, Medicare Part B, which pays for drugs delivered in doctors’ offices and hospitals, would pay no more than the lowest price for which the drug is offered within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a 37-member group of developed nations. The Department of Health and Human Services says that in the past five years, pricing rules have led to a 55% increase in Medicare Part B drug costs, forcing Medicare premiums to rise. The president’s move should cause prices to fall by 50% or more.
If the interim rule setting this “most favored nation” standard holds up in court, Big Pharma is going to be faced with a choice of either jack up prices in the American private market to make up for up to $85 billion in lost revenue over the next seven years, or increase prices abroad. Given the strong public sentiment here against its unfair drug pricing policies, it would make sense to do the latter.
Some argue that forcing down American drug prices will hamper innovation. That remains to be seen, because it’s clear that controlling U.S. drug prices is no longer off the table.
In an earlier executive order, Mr. Trump allowed governors to purchase drugs for Medicaid on the Canadian market, where prices often are about half what they are in the United States.
A second rule announced Friday will require drug manufacturers to pass along rebates to consumers instead of paying them to the middlemen who manage drug distribution and pricing. This will greatly lower the consumer cost of some expensive drugs. However, part of the rule says the process may not result in higher federal costs or premiums. Whether that part of the rule is workable remains to be seen.
A third rule would do away with a provision of drug law that has allowed unscrupulous pharmaceutical companies to claim a monopoly on certain generic drugs and send the prices skyrocketing.
All three rules, if allowed to stand, will lower pharmaceutical prices but with still unresolved effects on investments in the pharmaceutical industry and the production of new drugs.
Even if the rules are overturned, they have opened a door to drug price control in the United States that Big Pharma will not be able to easily slam shut.