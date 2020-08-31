Editorial: Thanks to Lenny Krawcheck, who helped Charleston become what it is today

The city of Charleston adopted its first zoning code almost a century ago, long after much of its peninsula was developed, most in a way that didn’t conform to the new rules. Around the same time, the city’s preservation ethic was emerging to resist bulldozing the old to make way for the new.
In short, that’s why the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals continues to play such a vital role in ensuring Charleston’s livability and quality of life, especially in its historic downtown. And that’s why Charleston should be grateful for Lenny Krawcheck, a soft-spoken Charleston lawyer who led that board for more than four decades.
Mr. Krawcheck stepped down in August, and his service will be honored soon by City Council. He calls the experience “a great ride” and said his foremost goal was simply to make sure that anyone asking the board for help with square footage or setback rules or parking requirements at least felt their request was understood.
“They may not be happy with the results, but if they leave that meeting feeling they were heard and got a fair shake, that’s all you can hope for,” he says. “Because somebody is going to be unhappy in many instances.”
Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston, is among those who hasn’t always been happy with the board’s decisions, but he also counts himself among Mr. Krawcheck’s biggest fans.
“Zoning doesn’t conform to historic cities and historic cities don’t conform to zoning. It requires a deft hand at the wheel when it comes to weighing variances and special exceptions, and Lenny has had that,” Mr. King says. “Anytime something would get complex, he would just pause and say, ‘Does everybody understand what we’re talking about?’ He was just the consummate person in that role.”
Mr. Krawcheck served briefly on the Board of Zoning Appeals before Joe Riley became mayor, but the volunteer post didn’t intrigue him much at first. When Mr. Riley asked him to serve as the board’s chairman in 1979, he gave it another go and has led the board through the city’s recent renaissance. The board is expected to vote on its new chair at its next meeting.
Mr. Krawcheck credits preservation and neighborhood groups with helping the board reach the best decisions, though he notes that board members also helped urge the city to revise its hotel zoning as requests for new hotels rose dramatically.
The city already had limited hotels to certain zones downtown, “and as a result of that, I think the members of the BZA recognized that it was just too much, and there was no way, if you applied the ordinance, to stop the development of hotels. It was almost carte blanche,” he says. “I think the city responded to that, formed a task force that recommended a new hotel ordinance to City Council. It’s a very good ordinance. It properly addressed the hotel issue in my opinion.”
The evolution of any city depends on so much: dedicated property owners, talented designers and crafts people, helpful advocates and educators, entrepreneurs and business leaders, and enlightened officials to set the rules. In a city as singular as Charleston, it also depends on volunteers such as Mr. Krawcheck to decide on when it’s wise to waive a rule and when it makes sense to stick to it.