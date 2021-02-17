Editorial: Texas winter storm has cold, hard lessons for all of us

It’s both instructive and disheartening to watch Texas grapple with a deadly winter storm that's plunged millions of residents into the cold and darkness and impacted commerce across a swath of America.
Texas is an energy colossus, but it appears to have been woefully unprepared for the extreme frigid weather pummeling the state and other parts of the country. That’s despite warnings and recommendations that followed severe weather a decade ago and the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Prepare for more extreme weather, experts and state agency leaders said. If you don’t, they said, the consequences could be dire.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the state’s power generators failed to do enough to winterize their power plants. Texas operates its power grid largely separate from the rest of the nation, which left it vulnerable in an emergency. Traditional fuel supplies ran short as demand rose. Wind turbines froze up.
And those dire consequences arrived with a vengeance.
More snow and ice were blanketing the state Wednesday from another winter blast that was expected to pound parts of the South and the East, exacerbating a crisis that’s left dozens of people dead and others suffering from the cold.
The predictable political finger-pointing already has begun, even as the state struggles to dig out of the mess.
Extreme weather like the winter storm has been occurring more frequently. When Harvey dumped up to 50 inches of rain on the Houston area in 2017, we noted at the time, that was the city's third 500-year flood in as many years. South Carolina also was inundated with extreme rainfall and flooding during that period. Either the meteorologists’ math is wrong or something is changing.
The winter storms that hit Texas and elsewhere are the result of one of the worst breakdowns of the polar vortex, the ultra-cold mass of air that normally swirls around 15 to 30 miles above the North Pole. The frigid air was disrupted and headed south, something that’s happened from time to time in recent decades but is occurring more often. Scientists are unsure of the exact cause of the more frequent vortex breakdowns, but some suggest it is a combination of natural random weather patterns and human-caused climate change.
There is little debate over whether the climate is changing, and unfortunately, we still are largely unprepared for most types of extreme weather. That’s why it's important in South Carolina, Texas and elsewhere across the country that we get prepared. This problem isn't going away, and the next weather crisis could be ours.