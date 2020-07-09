Editorial: Taking weapons to protests is legal, but it's a terrible idea

These are tense times in Charleston and throughout the country. Americans are working through the multiple shocks of racial unrest, COVID-19 and economic pain. Amid the waves of anxiety and anger, most sensible people would agree this isn’t the best time to show up in a city park with a rifle.
But that’s exactly what one man did last Saturday near the city’s Defenders of the Confederacy monument at While Point Garden. Police approached him and determined the rifle was unloaded, so there was little else to do since it’s perfectly legal to carry a rifle or shotgun — as long as it isn’t presented or pointed at anyone — in Charleston and in all other cities and towns across the state.
The jarring sight leaves little doubt that those on the other side of the debate over historic monuments might soon show up with their own weapons in response. The prospect of armed protesters facing off represents a dangerous escalation, one we should work to avoid at all costs. The violence that sprang out of last month’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Charleston shows the unpredictability and volatility of these times. Adding weapons to the mix is a terrible idea.
But cities don’t have a lot of options: There is an uneasy conflict between our Second Amendment right to bear arms and law enforcement’s need to keep the peace during public demonstrations protected by the First Amendment.
And that’s what led the Charleston Police Department to issue a statement Tuesday about its intent to begin strict enforcement of the city’s ordinance against brandishing deadly weapons.
“While the Charleston Police Department’s efforts to enforce the city’s ordinance on brandishing a deadly weapon have been focused on education measures and voluntary compliance, in light of recent events, the CPD will be strictly enforcing the ordinance going forward,” the statement said. “According to the ordinance (Sec. 21-219), ‘Brandish means to wave or flourish menacingly, to display ostentatiously, threateningly, angrily or aggressively.’” Violators could face arrest and, if convicted, have their weapon confiscated and destroyed.
Some might think the city’s move doesn’t go far enough and question why the city doesn’t prohibit the carrying of rifles on its streets or in its parks. But state law prohibits local governments from regulating “the transfer, ownership, possession, carrying, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, components of firearms, or any combination of these things.”
A S.C. Attorney General’s opinion already concluded the city of Greenville probably violated the law by making it a crime for “any person to have any rifle or shotgun in his possession while on or in any public street, alley or other way or any other public property unless the rifle or shotgun is unloaded, broken down and separated.”
The Legislature should give local governments more latitude in this area — and in many other areas, for that matter. Unfortunately, our Legislature seems interested only in moving in the other direction, to try to broaden the rights of gun owners beyond those afforded in the Constitution while further narrowing the rights of citizens to be protected by their government.
Given that reality, the city of Charleston is right to focus on enforcing its existing law to the fullest extent possible.
State law bans guns on the Statehouse grounds — where the Legislature works — but it says cities can’t even temporarily restrict them where other people work, walk or dine. Even in times of social unrest.
We understand why many people would feel uncomfortable sharing a sidewalk or park with someone carrying a rifle who clearly was not a law enforcement officer. But that’s an issue we need to take up with our state legislators — and we do need to take it up with them. City Hall has done what it can do. In the meantime, everyone should use common sense and leave their weapons at home.